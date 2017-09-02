VMI Keydets fall at Air Force, 62-0

The Air Force Falcons saw eight different players score touchdowns on the way to a 62-0 win over the VMI Keydets in non-conference football action Saturday at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. The game was the season opener for both teams.

Air Force took the lead for good just over three minutes into the game, when Tim McVey posted a 27-yard touchdown run. From there, the Falcons went on to a 35-0 lead at halftime and added 27 additional points in the second half to post the final margin.

It was 21-0 when the Keydets took over on their opening drive of the second quarter and lost Austin Coulling, their starting quarterback, to injury on a scramble on the first play of said drive.

Coulling did not return and was replaced by redshirt freshman Duncan Hodges, while true freshman Reece Udinski also saw playing time late in the fourth quarter. Udinski led VMI on its longest drive of the day in that final period, but was intercepted with seconds remaining to end the Keydets’ efforts to avert the shutout.

In the win, Air Force saw 16 different players pile up rushing yards on the way to 457 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Arion Worthman went 8 for 12 for 172 yards and two scores as well, helping Air Force post 647 total yards.

VMI was led by Devin Carper, who made 12 tackles in his first collegiate game. The three VMI quarterbacks combined to go 10 for 19 for 40 yards, while running back Daz Palmer caught four passes and ran for 32 yards.

VMI football will return to action September 9, when the Keydets play host to Catawba at Foster Stadium. Opening kickoff will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Postgame: VMI Head Coach Scott Wachenheim

On Austin Coulling: “The last word I heard was that he was doing okay and has the potential to fly back with us tonight and hopefully he will. If not, we’ll have somebody stay with him and bring him back as soon as we can.”

On the game: “Air Force Academy is a super program and an outstanding football team. They have 14 seniors, 8 juniors. They were bigger stronger and faster than us today. They executed extremely well and didn’t turn the ball over and had few penalties. They were very aggressive on defense and didn’t turn the ball over and made things hard on us which we knew they would with their multiple blitz package. They were the much better team today and it showed.”