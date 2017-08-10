VMI basketball fall to Gent in second game of Euro trip

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A rough first half of play doomed the VMI basketball team in the second game of its European tour Tuesday night as the Keydets fell by a 103-76 score to the Gent Hawks in Ghent, Belgium.

“We had a tough first half tonight,” said VMI head coach Dan Earl. “It took our guys awhile to figure out their style of play and physicality. Gent is a very good team and just won the 2nd Division national championship in May. Their average age is 27 years old and they have been together for three years. They are skilled and move the ball very well.”

All 14 members of the team saw action throughout the game, a similar strategy used in Sunday night’s victory over Fellows Ekeren.

The Keydets picked up the pace in the second half to outscore the Hawks.

“I was proud of the way our guys responded,” Earl said. “We picked up our defensive intensity, which allowed us to get some easy baskets and made things tougher for them.”

Eight Keydets scored at least six points in the second half led by Garrett Gilkeson’s 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting while Donald Parham added 11 points.

“Although it was a tough result on the scoreboard, I think it was a great learning

experience for our guys playing against such a good basketball team,” Earl said.

The Keydets play their third game of the tour Wednesday night against BC Ninane of Germany.