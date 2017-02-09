Virginia Wineries Association announces 2017 Governor’s Cup® Gold Medalists

The Virginia Wineries Association Governor’s Cup® Virginia Wine Competition judging is final and the list of golds are announced.

Twenty-three Virginia wines have been awarded gold medals in the 2017 Virginia wine competition, which was held over a four week period during January/early February. Now in its 35th year, the competition was revamped in 2012 to become one of the most stringent and thorough wine competitions in the country.

The gold medalists from this year’s Governor’s Cup were selected from 494 entries of both red and white wines, from 102 wineries. Eighteen red wines and five white wines from 15 wineries received the coveted gold medals. Seven wineries received more than one gold medal. Those wineries are:

Barboursville Vineyards (2)

Breaux Vineyards (2)

Jefferson Vineyards (2)

King Family Vineyards (3)

Michael Shaps Wineworks (2)

The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards (2)

Veritas Vineyard & Winery (2)

Of the gold medal winning wines, twelve top scoring red and white wines will then comprise the Governor’s Cup Case to showcase the state’s top wines. The highest scoring wine of the competition will be awarded the grand prize of the Governor’s Cup itself. The wines that make the Governor’s Cup Case and the winner of the Governor’s Cup will be announced by Governor Terry McAuliffe at the Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala on February 21. The gala is a private invitation only event.

Both the Governor’s Cup Competition and the resulting Governor’s Cup Case boost the visibility of the Virginia wine region through various marketing programs and exposure to top wine critics and tastemakers. The esteemed panel of judges had the difficult task of ranking each wine based on a unified scoring system.

Patterns emerged with this year’s awards. Eight red blends received golds, including Bordeaux blends, among others. Notably, five Petit Verdots, all of the same 2014 vintage won golds. Four Cabernet Francs received the sought-after gold medal along with three dessert wines. Also among the gold medalist include a sparkling wine, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Viognier.

Any wine made from 100% Virginia fruit is eligible for the Governor’s Cup Competition (ciders and fruit wines have their own category). Entries must include an affidavit with a certification of 100% Virginia fruit and vineyard particulars, including grower names and location, as well as information on alcohol, acidity or basicity (pH), and residual sugar.

The rapid growth of Virginia’s vibrant wine industry has made it one of the fastest growing agricultural sectors in the state. Today, there are over 280 wineries in Virginia, and 330 vineyards that cultivate over 3,800 acres of grapes. Virginia wines have been gaining praise among wine critics for caliber of wines being produced and for the dramatic increases in wine quality in recent years. For a complete list of gold medal winners and further information about events, tours and tastings, please visit the Virginia Wine Marketing Office’s website at virginiawine.org or call 804‐344‐8200.

2017 Governor’s Cup Gold Medalists

Winery Name Vintage Wine Type Barboursville Vineyards 2013 Paxxito Barboursville Vineyards 2014 Cabernet Franc Breaux Vineyards Ltd. 2012 Meritage Breaux Vineyards Ltd. 2014 Meritage Cardinal Point Winery 2014 Union CrossKeys Vineyards 2015 Cabernet Franc Horton Vineyards 2015 Viognier Ingleside Vineyards 2014 Petit Verdot Jefferson Vineyards 2012 Meritage Jefferson Vineyards 2014 Petit Verdot King Family Vineyards Brut King Family Vineyards 2014 Loreley King Family Vineyards 2014 Petit Verdot Michael Shaps 2014 Meritage Michael Shaps 2014 Cabernet Franc Pollak Vineyards 2013 Cabernet Franc Reserve Sunset Hills Vineyard 2012 Mosaic The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards 2014 Meritage Upper Shirley Vineyards 2014 Zachariah Valley Road Vineyards 2014 Petit Verdot Veritas Vineyards & Winery 2014 Petit Manseng Veritas Vineyards & Winery 2014 Petit Verdot Paul Shaffer 6th Edition