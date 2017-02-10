 jump to example.com

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine’s Day Instagram sweepstakes

Published Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 10:35 pm

Virginia is for LoversThe Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine’s Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

In order to enter the sweepstakes, adults 21 and older must share their photo on Instagram and tag @VisitVirginia and use #LOVEVA. All photos must feature a Virginia LOVEwork to be considered a valid entry.

The winner will be randomly drawn to receive a free one night stay in a grand premier room at Richmond’s historic Jefferson Hotel, the region’s only Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Hotel. See below for usage restrictions.

The drawing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21. The winner will be contacted through Instagram and their photo will be featured on the Virginia is for Lovers Instagram account.

To learn more about the sweepstakes, visit blog.virginia.org/2017/02/loveworks-instagram-sweepstakes.

To learn more about the LOVEworks program, visit virginia.org/love.

The one night stay at The Jefferson Hotel is subject to availability. Advance reservations are required. Certificate is valid through Feb. 28, 2018.

 

About Virginia is for Lovers

Tourism is an instant revenue generator in Virginia. Every dollar invested in Virginia Tourism’s integrated marketing results in $7 of revenue for the Commonwealth. Those marketing dollars are targeting travelers who will visit Virginia, stay longer, and spend more money. Learn more at virginia.org.

 

About LOVEworks

The artwork, commissioned by Virginia Tourism Corporation, is an extension of the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, and features giant LOVE letters in towns and cities across the Commonwealth. The LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, have become popular tourist attractions, inspiring viral posts on social media using the hashtag #LOVEVA.

 

About The Jefferson Hotel

Built in 1895, The Jefferson Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Richmond and is within minutes of the city’s most popular attractions, restaurants and shopping.  It is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and Historic Hotels of America. Guests of The Jefferson enjoy complimentary downtown transportation, fitness center and indoor pool access, high-speed internet access and evening turndown service. The Jefferson is also home to Lemaire Restaurant, TJ’s Restaurant and Richmond’s most famous Sunday Champagne Brunch.  For more information about The Jefferson Hotel, visit jeffersonhotel.com or call 804-788-8000.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

