Virginia Tech alum U.S. Army Capt. Nate Bier named Clemson game Hokie Hero

U.S. Army Capt. Nate Bier, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in history from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sceinces and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development in 2011, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Clemson.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Bier is deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as an intelligence officer with the 82nd Airborne Division. His unit’s mission is to advise Iraqi counterparts in efforts to defeat ISIS.