Virginia State Police investigating fatal Culpeper County shooting
Published Tuesday, Jul. 18, 2017, 3:21 pm
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Culpeper County shooting
At the request of the Culpeper County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 10 p.m., July 17, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a domestic assault at a local residence and was told that the suspect, Eric Wesley Clark, 43, of Culpeper, Va., had left the residence. A description of his vehicle was broadcast to area law enforcement.
At approximately 11 p.m., a Culpeper County sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle near the Town of Culpeper. The deputy activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Clark refused to stop for the deputy, and a pursuit was initiated. Two additional Culpeper County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist with the pursuit that ended several minutes later once the suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Route 522 and Griffinsburg Road.
During the subsequent encounter between Clark and the Culpeper County sheriff’s deputies, Clark was shot. Clark died at the scene, and his shotgun was recovered at the scene.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation at this time.
