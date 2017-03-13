Virginia State Police investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Published Monday, Mar. 13, 2017, 11:38 am
Front Page » Events » Virginia State Police investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Virginia State Police Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr., is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Friday(March 10) at 9:45 p.m., on Interstate 81 at the 219 mile marker.
A 2007 GMC Savanna G3500 was traveling south on I-81 when it rear-ended a Toyota Tundra that was being towed by a 2000 International school bus. The impact of the crash caused the GMC to run off the right side of the road and strike a ditch.
The driver of the GMC, Vasil Pakhnyuk, 63, of Federal Way, Wash., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the school bus, Julio Cesar Gomez-Orellana, 34, of Stamford, Conn., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion