Virginia State Police investigating fatal Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr., is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Friday(March 10) at 9:45 p.m., on Interstate 81 at the 219 mile marker.

A 2007 GMC Savanna G3500 was traveling south on I-81 when it rear-ended a Toyota Tundra that was being towed by a 2000 International school bus. The impact of the crash caused the GMC to run off the right side of the road and strike a ditch.

The driver of the GMC, Vasil Pakhnyuk, 63, of Federal Way, Wash., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the school bus, Julio Cesar Gomez-Orellana, 34, of Stamford, Conn., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.