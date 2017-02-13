 jump to example.com

Virginia revenue collections up in January

Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 4:42 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

revenuesGovernor Terry McAuliffe announced today that January General Fund revenues rose 7.4 percent from the previous January. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 4.6 percent through January, ahead of the revised annual forecast of 2.9 percent growth.

“Although we are slightly ahead of the forecast in payroll withholding collections, about 43 percent of the total general fund estimate remains to be collected,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Since 2000, the Commonwealth has collected about 57.1 percent of fiscal year collections through January. As of today, we have collected 57.0 percent of the revenue estimate I released in December with my budget amendments. Even though there is still plenty of time left on the fiscal year clock, the good news is that we are above the forecast at this point. We continue to be cautiously optimistic about revenue collections.”

January is a significant month for revenue collections. Besides the normal monthly payroll withholding and sales tax collections, estimated payments from individuals are due in January.

The growth in January was due to payroll withholding and sales tax collections. Collections of payroll withholding taxes grew 8.0 percent for the month, with one more deposit day than January of last year. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting December sales, rose 6.3 percent in January.

Also, December and January are significant months for collections of nonwithholding and receipts can be distorted by the timing of payments. Taxpayers had until January 17 to submit their fourth estimated payment for tax year 2016 and some of these payments are received in December. Receipts of nonwithholding for the two-month period rose 1.8 percent from last year.

Year-to-date, withholding collections are 5.0 percent ahead of the same period last year, above the revised annual estimate of 3.6 percent growth. On a year-to-date basis, sales tax collections have risen 0.9 percent, trailing the annual estimate of 2.7 percent growth. Nonwithholding collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year rose by 1.2 percent, ahead of the annual estimate of a 0.7 percent decline.

Click here to read full January report: finance.virginia.gov/media/8695/january-2017-revenue-letter-2-13-17.pdf.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

The fatal 2015 Nelson County hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old male has been completed and officially closed.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 