Virginia receives $2.7 million in federal funds for emergency management
Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $2.7 million in new federal Local Emergency Management Performance Grants (LEMPG) to help localities plan and respond to emergencies in their areas. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will administer funds, which are from the fiscal year 2017 Emergency Management Performance Grant program. Virginia receives these funds each year from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“These important grants enable emergency planning and first responder agencies to acquire the necessary tools, equipment, and other resources they need to prepare for natural and man-made threats,” said Governor McAuliffe. “From severe weather to terrorism, responders must be ready for every kind of scenario that could threaten the safety of their fellow Virginians. Grants like the LEMPG allow the Commonwealth to continue to collaborate with local and federal emergency management agencies and organizations providing them with the skills and equipment they need to ensure safety for our communities.”
“Virginia has no shortage of needs for additional projects to advance our preparedness and resilience concerning the myriad of threats facing the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Working together at the local, state and federal level to identify all possible resources to advance these projects has been a hallmark of the McAuliffe administration, and we are glad to be able to provide this funding to meet locality needs.”
“This federal emergency management grant program is an additional tool to help localities better prepare our citizens and make Virginia communities more resilient,” said Dr. Jeffrey Stern, Virginia’s state coordinator of emergency management. “We will continue to explore innovative ways to invest in the Commonwealth’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from an emergency or disaster.”
For additional resources and information about available grant funding programs, visit www.vaemergency.gov
The grants have been awarded as follows:
|Locality
|Award
|Locality
|Award
|Locality
|Award
|Accomack County
|$7,500
|Fluvanna County
|$7,500
|Norton City
|$7,500
|Albemarle County
|$25,452
|Franklin City
|$16,595
|Nottoway County
|$7,500
|Alexandria City
|$60,904
|Franklin County
|$36,498
|Orange County
|$7,900
|Alleghany County
|$7,500
|Frederick County
|$16,297
|Page County
|$7,500
|Amelia County
|$7,500
|Fredericksburg City
|$10,680
|Patrick County
|$7,500
|Amherst County
|$14,911
|Galax City
|$7,500
|Petersburg City
|$10,675
|Appomattox County
|$7,500
|Giles County
|$7,500
|Pittsylvania County
|$22,803
|Arlington County
|$72,527
|Gloucester County
|$13,644
|Poquoson City
|$7,500
|Augusta County
|$14,882
|Goochland County
|$16,904
|Portsmouth City
|$57,992
|Bath County
|$7,500
|Grayson County
|$7,500
|Powhatan County
|$7,500
|Bedford City
|$7,638
|Greene County
|$7,500
|Prince Edward County
|$9,436
|Bedford County
|$13,305
|Greensville County
|$7,500
|Prince George County
|$25,231
|Bland County
|$7,500
|Halifax County
|$12,196
|Prince William County
|$59,819
|Botetourt County
|$7,500
|Hampton City
|$70,740
|Pulaski County
|$16,904
|Bristol City
|$15,500
|Hanover County
|$22,997
|Radford City
|$7,500
|Brunswick County
|$7,500
|Harrisonburg City
|$7,500
|Rappahannock County
|$7,500
|Buchanan County
|$7,500
|Henrico County
|$67,504
|Richmond City
|$85,630
|Buckingham County
|$7,500
|Henry County
|$26,164
|Richmond County
|$7,500
|Buena Vista City
|$7,500
|Highland County
|$7,500
|Roanoke City
|$53,387
|Campbell County
|$13,805
|Hopewell City
|$42,959
|Roanoke County
|$21,282
|Caroline County
|$12,120
|Isle of Wight County
|$7,500
|Rockbridge County
|$7,500
|Carroll County
|$7,500
|James City County
|$39,978
|Rockingham County
|$19,022
|Charles City County
|$14,034
|King and Queen County
|$12,820
|Russell County
|$7,500
|Charlotte County
|$7,500
|King George County
|$7,500
|Salem City
|$13,483
|Charlottesville City
|$7,500
|King William County
|$7,500
|Scott County
|$13,810
|Chesapeake City
|$71,284
|Lancaster County
|$7,500
|Shenandoah County
|$23,509
|Chesterfield County
|$76,409
|Lee County
|$7,500
|Smyth County
|$7,500
|Chincoteague Town
|$7,500
|Lexington City
|$7,500
|South Boston town
|$7,500
|Christiansburg town
|$7,500
|Loudoun County
|$73,546
|Southampton County
|$7,500
|Clarke County
|$7,500
|Louisa County
|$17,607
|Spotsylvania County
|$40,579
|Colonial Heights City
|$7,500
|Lunenburg County
|$7,500
|Stafford County
|$49,164
|Covington City
|$9,346
|Lynchburg City
|$23,423
|Staunton City
|$7,500
|Craig County
|$7,500
|Madison County
|$7,500
|Suffolk City
|$21,781
|Culpeper County
|$10,751
|Manassas City
|$7,500
|Surry County
|$7,500
|Cumberland County
|$7,500
|Manassas Park City
|$7,500
|Sussex County
|$7,500
|Danville City
|$27,013
|Martinsville City
|$7,500
|Tazewell County
|$7,500
|Dickenson County
|$7,500
|Mathews County
|$7,500
|Vinton Town
|$7,500
|Dinwiddie County
|$7,500
|Mecklenburg County
|$7,500
|Virginia Beach City
|$102,914
|Emporia City
|$10,285
|Middlesex County
|$7,500
|Warren County
|$7,500
|Essex County
|$13,316
|Montgomery County
|$14,757
|Washington County
|$9,015
|Fairfax City
|$7,500
|Nelson County
|$7,500
|Waynesboro City
|$7,500
|Fairfax County
|$109,897
|New Kent County
|$27,932
|Westmoreland County
|$7,500
|Falls Church City
|$7,500
|Newport News City
|$93,035
|Williamsburg City
|$7,500
|Farmville Town
|$12,180
|Norfolk City
|$113,617
|Winchester City
|$8,905
|Fauquier County
|$17,725
|Northampton County
|$7,500
|Wise County
|$7,500
|Floyd County
|$7,500
|Northumberland County
|$7,500
|Wythe County
|$13,017
|York County
|$50,335
