Virginia receives $2.7 million in federal funds for emergency management

Published Friday, Sep. 29, 2017, 2:55 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $2.7 million in new federal Local Emergency Management Performance Grants (LEMPG) to help localities plan and respond to emergencies in their areas. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will administer funds, which are from the fiscal year 2017 Emergency Management Performance Grant program. Virginia receives these funds each year from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

virginia“These important grants enable emergency planning and first responder agencies to acquire the necessary tools, equipment, and other resources they need to prepare for natural and man-made threats,” said Governor McAuliffe. “From severe weather to terrorism, responders must be ready for every kind of scenario that could threaten the safety of their fellow Virginians. Grants like the LEMPG allow the Commonwealth to continue to collaborate with local and federal emergency management agencies and organizations providing them with the skills and equipment they need to ensure safety for our communities.”

“Virginia has no shortage of needs for additional projects to advance our preparedness and resilience concerning the myriad of threats facing the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Working together at the local, state and federal level to identify all possible resources to advance these projects has been a hallmark of the McAuliffe administration, and we are glad to be able to provide this funding to meet locality needs.”

“This federal emergency management grant program is an additional tool to help localities better prepare our citizens and make Virginia communities more resilient,” said Dr. Jeffrey Stern, Virginia’s state coordinator of emergency management. “We will continue to explore innovative ways to invest in the Commonwealth’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from an emergency or disaster.”

For additional resources and information about available grant funding programs, visit www.vaemergency.gov

The grants have been awarded as follows:

Locality Award Locality Award Locality Award
Accomack County $7,500 Fluvanna County $7,500 Norton City $7,500
Albemarle County $25,452 Franklin City $16,595 Nottoway County $7,500
Alexandria City $60,904 Franklin County $36,498 Orange County $7,900
Alleghany County $7,500 Frederick County $16,297 Page County $7,500
Amelia County $7,500 Fredericksburg City $10,680 Patrick County $7,500
Amherst County $14,911 Galax City $7,500 Petersburg City $10,675
Appomattox County $7,500 Giles County $7,500 Pittsylvania County $22,803
Arlington County $72,527 Gloucester County $13,644 Poquoson City $7,500
Augusta County $14,882 Goochland County $16,904 Portsmouth City $57,992
Bath County $7,500 Grayson County $7,500 Powhatan County $7,500
Bedford City $7,638 Greene County $7,500 Prince Edward County $9,436
Bedford County $13,305 Greensville County $7,500 Prince George County $25,231
Bland County  $7,500 Halifax County $12,196 Prince William County $59,819
Botetourt County $7,500 Hampton City $70,740 Pulaski County $16,904
Bristol City $15,500 Hanover County $22,997 Radford City  $7,500
Brunswick County $7,500 Harrisonburg City $7,500 Rappahannock County $7,500
Buchanan County $7,500 Henrico County $67,504 Richmond City $85,630
Buckingham County $7,500 Henry County $26,164 Richmond County $7,500
Buena Vista City $7,500 Highland County $7,500 Roanoke City $53,387
Campbell County $13,805 Hopewell City $42,959 Roanoke County $21,282
Caroline County $12,120 Isle of Wight County $7,500 Rockbridge County $7,500
Carroll County $7,500 James City County $39,978 Rockingham County $19,022
Charles City County $14,034 King and Queen County $12,820 Russell County $7,500
Charlotte County $7,500 King George County $7,500 Salem City $13,483
Charlottesville City $7,500 King William County $7,500 Scott County $13,810
Chesapeake City $71,284 Lancaster County $7,500 Shenandoah County $23,509
Chesterfield County $76,409 Lee County $7,500 Smyth County $7,500
Chincoteague Town $7,500 Lexington City $7,500 South Boston town $7,500
Christiansburg town $7,500 Loudoun County $73,546 Southampton County $7,500
Clarke County $7,500 Louisa County $17,607 Spotsylvania County $40,579
Colonial Heights City $7,500 Lunenburg County $7,500 Stafford County $49,164
Covington City $9,346 Lynchburg City $23,423 Staunton City $7,500
Craig County $7,500 Madison County $7,500 Suffolk City $21,781
Culpeper County $10,751 Manassas City $7,500 Surry County $7,500
Cumberland County $7,500 Manassas Park City $7,500 Sussex County $7,500
Danville City $27,013 Martinsville City $7,500 Tazewell County $7,500
Dickenson County $7,500 Mathews County $7,500 Vinton Town $7,500
Dinwiddie County $7,500 Mecklenburg County $7,500 Virginia Beach City $102,914
Emporia City $10,285 Middlesex County $7,500 Warren County $7,500
Essex County $13,316 Montgomery County $14,757 Washington County $9,015
Fairfax City $7,500 Nelson County $7,500 Waynesboro City $7,500
Fairfax County $109,897 New Kent County $27,932 Westmoreland County $7,500
Falls Church City $7,500 Newport News City $93,035 Williamsburg City $7,500
Farmville Town $12,180 Norfolk City $113,617 Winchester City $8,905
Fauquier County $17,725 Northampton County $7,500 Wise County $7,500
Floyd County $7,500 Northumberland County $7,500 Wythe County $13,017
York County $50,335

 
