Virginia receives $2.7 million in federal funds for emergency management

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $2.7 million in new federal Local Emergency Management Performance Grants (LEMPG) to help localities plan and respond to emergencies in their areas. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) will administer funds, which are from the fiscal year 2017 Emergency Management Performance Grant program. Virginia receives these funds each year from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“These important grants enable emergency planning and first responder agencies to acquire the necessary tools, equipment, and other resources they need to prepare for natural and man-made threats,” said Governor McAuliffe. “From severe weather to terrorism, responders must be ready for every kind of scenario that could threaten the safety of their fellow Virginians. Grants like the LEMPG allow the Commonwealth to continue to collaborate with local and federal emergency management agencies and organizations providing them with the skills and equipment they need to ensure safety for our communities.”

“Virginia has no shortage of needs for additional projects to advance our preparedness and resilience concerning the myriad of threats facing the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Working together at the local, state and federal level to identify all possible resources to advance these projects has been a hallmark of the McAuliffe administration, and we are glad to be able to provide this funding to meet locality needs.”

“This federal emergency management grant program is an additional tool to help localities better prepare our citizens and make Virginia communities more resilient,” said Dr. Jeffrey Stern, Virginia’s state coordinator of emergency management. “We will continue to explore innovative ways to invest in the Commonwealth’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from an emergency or disaster.”

For additional resources and information about available grant funding programs, visit www.vaemergency.gov

The grants have been awarded as follows: