Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Ralph Northam for governor
Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 7:27 am
Front Page » Government/Politics » Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Ralph Northam for governor
The Virginia Professional Fire Fighters announce Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam as their choice to be the 73rd governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
With over 7,000 members in 65 locals across the Commonwealth, VPFF’s firefighters and emergency medical service professionals will work to elect Dr. Ralph Northam for his commitment to the idea that public safety is a basic core service.
“As a doctor, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam has worked firsthand with the fire fighters and EMS professionals we count as members and shares our commitment to ensuring the public safety of our communities,” said Robert L. Bragg, President of Virginia Professional Fire Fighters. “In the governor’s race, the choice is clear. Ralph Northam is the candidate that best understands our issues and will work hard as our next governor to keep the citizens of our Commonwealth safe.”
“It is an honor to have the support of the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters in this race,” said Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. “Their members are on the front lines when disaster strikes and tragedy occurs. As governor, I’ll never forget that, and work hard to ensure we are honoring their commitment to public safety in Virginia.”
