 jump to example.com

Virginia House, again, blocks redistricting reform

Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:43 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia general assemblyThe House of Delegates voted 62-33 to block a Democratic amendment that would have barred political considerations from technical adjustments to legislative redistricting.

House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano had introduced an amendment to a bill that would allow lawmakers to make “technical adjustments” to legislative districts after the completion of the redistricting process.

“House Republicans have repeatedly killed our attempts to bring redistricting reform to Virginia,” said Toscano. “Under HB 1409, political opponents can be drawn out of districts under the guise of ‘technical adjustments.’ My simple amendment to this bill would have barred that from happening, and 62 Republicans – including several Republicans who patroned a proposed constitutional amendment containing the same language – voted against it. The Republicans have talked a good game on redistricting, but when it came to a vote to support reform, they couldn’t say yes.”

“Today’s vote on this amendment definitively showed what we had suspected all along: that Republicans don’t truly want redistricting reform,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Virginia is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation, and seventy-four percent of Virginians support giving control of redistricting to an independent board. Unfortunately, the Republican Caucus does not count themselves among that seventy-four percent.”

To cries of “shame,” Republicans on the Privileges & Elections Committee on Friday refused to recognize Democratic efforts to revive a proposed constitutional amendment on redistricting. Footage of the public reaction can be viewed on the Virginia House Democratic Caucus Facebook page.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported yesterday that “Republican leaders have shown little desire to change the system,” while the News & Advance published an editorial last week entitled “Redistricting reform returns power to the people.”

Every House Republican voted to continue to allow gerrymandering except for four who did not vote: Del. Barry Knight, Del. Jim LeMunyon, Del. Randall Minchew and Del. Will Morefield.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Waynesboro Police: Electric bill scam is back

The Waynesboro Police Department is warning that the electric bill scam is back in the local area.

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 