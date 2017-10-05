 jump to example.com
 

Virginia Foundation of the Humanities founder Robert C. Vaughan III receives Robin Goodfellow Award

Published Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, 10:48 am

In 1989, American Shakespeare Center co-founders Ralph Alan Cohen and Jim Warren found their way into Robert Vaughan’s office with a freshly minted 501 (c)(3) non-profit status in hand.

american shakespeare centerThey left with a $12,000 grant and a blueprint for a two-week seminar, Bringing Shakespeare Home, for high school teachers on using performance to teach Shakespeare. “In acknowledging the worth of our work, it showed that someone else believed in us and it made us confident in a future that led to the ASC’s Blackfriars Playhouse,” says Cohen.

In recognition of Vaughan’s contributions to the ASC and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the American Shakespeare Center presented him the prestigious Goodfellow Award at the Annual Gala on September 23. The Goodfellow Award, named after the character Robin Goodfellow (Puck) in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, is given annually to a person whose contributions to the American Shakespeare Center have been fundamental to the mission of making the joys of Shakespeare accessible to all.

Rob Vaughan is founding president and CEO of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, founding director of the South Atlantic Humanities Center, and a member of the faculty of the University of Virginia where he has taught for 35 years in the College of Arts and Sciences (English) and in the Darden School (MBA and Executive Education Programs). Rob is a former chairman of the national Federation of State Humanities Councils and a past president of Piedmont Council for the Arts. He has served as a member of the boards of the Library of Virginia, APVA-Preservation Virginia and its Executive Committee, the Charlottesville Oratorio Society, the University of Utah Humanities Center, the National Coordinating Committee for the Commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s Birth, and the Program Committee for Jamestown 1607 – 2007. Most recently, Rob received the Founding Cville award from Tom Tom Founders Festival (2014), the President’s Award from Preservation Virginia (2015), and a Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Washington and Lee University (2016).

“Historians will say that Rob made Virginia a better place than he found it,” said Cohen while presenting the award. “Not because he gave out money, but because of how he found ways to give that money to the widest array of people whose projects would make the world more humane.”

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Central Shenandoah Health District offering free flu shots at East Rock
Virginia receives $596,000 in federal funds to combat opioid crisis
The art of retargeting in ecommerce
Rotary International welcomes new EMU chapter of Rotaract
Virginia farmers storing more wheat, barley, oats than last year
McAuliffe announces October Virginia Wine Month Celebration
VDOT partners with Radford University on geological testing at Natural Bridge
Students crowdfund to build the world’s best solar home: FutureHAUS Dubai
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.