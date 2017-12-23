Virginia Festival of the Book announces full list of 2018 speakers

A program of Virginia Foundation for the Humanities, the 24th annual Virginia Festival of the Book announced the full list of featured speakers for the 2018 Festival today on VaBook.org.

Totaling more than 300 authors, illustrators, and publishing professionals, the list is comprised of speakers with new books that span all genres.

Some highlights include:

Thi Bui , author of The Best We Could Do , one of The Washington Post ’s Ten Best Graphic Novels of 2017

, author of , one of ’s Ten Best Graphic Novels of 2017 S. A. Chakraborty , author of T he City of Brass , one of Amazo n’s Best Science Fiction and F antasy of 2017

, author of , one of Amazo n’s Best Science Fiction and F antasy of 2017 Lyndsay Faye , author of Jane Steele , nominated for the 2017 Edgar Award for Best Novel

, author of , nominated for the 2017 Edgar Award for Best Novel Monica Hesse , author of Americ an Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land , one of 1 00 Notable Books of 2017 from The New York Times

, author of , one of 1 00 Notable Books of 2017 from Lisa Ko , author of The Leavers , the inaugural selection for the Carol Troxell Reader in the Festival and one of the Best Fiction of 2017 according to Los Angeles Times

, author of , the inaugural selection for the Carol Troxell Reader in the Festival and one of the Best Fiction of 2017 according to Carmen Maria Machado , author o f Her Body and Other Parties: Stories , one of Chicago Review of Books ’ Best Fiction Books of 2017 and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle 2017 John Leonard Prize

, author o f , one of ’ Best Fiction Books of 2017 and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle 2017 John Leonard Prize Charles Mann , author of The Wizard and the Prophet: Two Remarkable Scientists and Their Dueling Visions to Shape Tomorrow’s World , and a three-time National Magazine Award finalist

, author of , and a three-time National Magazine Award finalist David Barclay Moore , author of The Stars Beneath Our Feet , one of Amazon’s Best Children’s Books of 2017 and one of Time magazine’s Top Ten Young Adult and Children’s Books of 2017

, author of , one of Amazon’s Best Children’s Books of 2017 and one of magazine’s Top Ten Young Adult and Children’s Books of 2017 Alisha Rai , author of Hate to Want You: Forbidden Hearts , one of Amazon’s Best Romance Books of 2017

, author of , one of Amazon’s Best Romance Books of 2017 Justin Spring , author of The G ourmands’ Way: Six Americans i n Paris and the Birth of a New Gastronomy , one of Publishers Weekly ’s Best Nonfiction Books of 2017

, author of , one of ’s Best Nonfiction Books of 2017 David Wojahn, author of For the Scribe and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in poetry

The full list of featured speakers is available at VaBook.org, where it is searchable by genre and name. The complete schedule for the 2018 Festival will be announced in mid-January 2018.