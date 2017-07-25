Virginia Education Association endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 2:46 pm
Today, the Virginia Education Association endorsed Justin Fairfax as the next lieutenant governor of Virginia. The VEA represents more than 50,000 education professionals and has been supporting and advocating for teachers across the Commonwealth since 1863.
“Justin Fairfax is the kind of young, savvy leader we need alongside Ralph Northam and Mark Herring,” said VEA President Jim Livingston, who also serves as chairman of the VEA Fund. “His range of experience and his informed support for public education will make him a vital part of Virginia’s leadership team going forward and fighting to turn back the Trump-DeVos education agenda.”
Upon hearing about the endorsement, Fairfax made this statement:
“I am truly grateful for the endorsement of the Virginia Education Association. Educators help shape our future everyday by inspiring young minds and helping students learn. I am honored to have the support of teachers across the Commonwealth and as Lieutenant Governor, I look forward to working together to help our educators and students have what they need to succeed.”
