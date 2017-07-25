 jump to example.com

Virginia Education Association endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor

Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 2:46 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Today, the Virginia Education Association endorsed Justin Fairfax as the next lieutenant governor of Virginia. The VEA represents more than 50,000 education professionals and has been supporting and advocating for teachers across the Commonwealth since 1863.

justin fairfax“Justin Fairfax is the kind of young, savvy leader we need alongside Ralph Northam and Mark Herring,” said VEA President Jim Livingston, who also serves as chairman of the VEA Fund. “His range of experience and his informed support for public education will make him a vital part of Virginia’s leadership team going forward and fighting to turn back the Trump-DeVos education agenda.”

Upon hearing about the endorsement, Fairfax made this statement:

“I am truly grateful for the endorsement of the Virginia Education Association. Educators help shape our future everyday by inspiring young minds and helping students learn. I am honored to have the support of teachers across the Commonwealth and as Lieutenant Governor, I look forward to working together to help our educators and students have what they need to succeed.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Longwood alum Gilliam inks pro basketball contract in Spain
George Mason golf’s Eric Edwards earns alternate status for U.S. Amateur
How texting can protect babies from sudden death
New types of hearing aids
William & Mary football’s Dedmon, Durant earn preseason All-CAA honors
VBL: Top teams in South Division face off tonight
P-Nats win wild one in extras
Cadence Inc. announces special dividend, second quarter results
Augusta Health holds info session on resources for deaf, hard of hearing community
Virginia Tech grad student receives NIH fellowship to study risky behavior in teens
Tom, DeMasi headline 6-4 Hillcats victory
Hall closes door in ninth: Squirrels take opener
Third UVA golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur
Five tips for content marketing like a pro
Coming to Altria Theater: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Rio Road/Greenbrier Drive signal in flash mode
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 