Virginia Cooperative Extension programs

Virginia Cooperative Extension is presenting a schedule of winter and spring workshops beginning later this month.

Lambing Workshop

Virginia Cooperative Extension will host a Lambing Workshop at Auville Suffolks and Club Lambs, located at 501 Knighly Mill Road, Mount Sidney from 10 AM–2PM. Topics covered will include enterprise budgets for sheep operations and discussion on pasture lambing for hair sheep producers. However, the major focus on the meeting will be sharing methods to prepare for the lambing season. A $5 will be coved to cover the charge for lunch. To register please call the Augusta Extension Office at 540-245-5750 or email John Benner at benner89@vt.edu. Please register by January 22.

Rules of the Road Meeting

Virginia Cooperative Extension will host a Rules of the Road educational meeting for farmers and agricultural producers on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM and Tuesday February 20, 2018 at the Rockingham County Administration Building at 20 E Gay St., Harrisonburg, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The meeting will cover updates to the Farm Use Tag, as well as provide an overview on safety and trailer regulations, including Electronic Driver Logs. To register for one of the sessions, please call the respective County Extension office in which the meeting shall be held. Augusta County Extension – (540)245-5750 or Rockingham County Extension – (540)564-3080. Additionally, registration may be obtained by emailing John Benner at benner89@vt.edu. Please register by January 25.

2018 Wool Handling School

Virginia Cooperative Extension, in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association will host a wool handling school at Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Workforce Center on Saturday and Sunday April 7 & 8, 2018. Topics will include wool fiber characteristics, Responsibility in wool production, wool packaging and labeling, and commercial wool processing. Registration is $75. For more information please call John Benner at the Augusta County Extension Office at (540)245-5750 or email benner89@vt.edu.