Viewpoints learns more about Staunton economic development program

Viewpoints learns more about the innovative Staunton Creative Community Fund development program with executive director Christina Cain and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Jeff Sadler.

About Viewpoints

Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Chris Graham began his professional career as a news reporter at The News Virginian (Waynesboro, Va.) in 1995. He has worked as a reporter and freelance writer for several local and regional publications, and has written five books.

Crystal Graham began her professional career as the features editor at The News Virginian (Waynesboro, Va.) in 1999. She also served as the editor of The Charlottesville-Albemarle Observer and The Shenandoah Valley Observer before joining in the startup of Augusta Free Press LLC in 2002.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.