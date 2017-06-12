Velvet Caravan coming to the Wayne on Saturday

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Velvet Caravan is bringing its unorthodox, high-energy musical stylings to the Wayne Theatre for a show on Saturday, June 17.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $30.

Based in Savannah, Ga., Velvet Caravan weaves thick threads of Latin and gypsy music into acoustic swing jazz. The quintet of guitar, violin, standup bass, percussion and keyboards (including accordion) has, over the past few years, emerged as one of the shining lights of Savannah’s burgeoning music scene.

In that time, the band has grown from a somewhat informal instrumental combo which routinely drew enthusiastic and loyal followers at raucous restaurant and bar gigs to a respected and admired touring act that’s as comfortable in an attentive listening room or large concert hall as they are in a crowded nightclub.

“We try to describe ourselves as a Gypsy Swing Band or Gypsy-Latin-Swing Band, or Gypsy-Tonk-Latin-Swing Band, or Southern-Gypsy-Tonk-Latin-Swing Band, or simply ‘European Redneck Music with a Classical Influence,’” explains the group’s co-founder, classically trained Venezuelan-born violinist Ricardo Ochoa.

“None of these styles are intentional,” adds Ochoa. “They’re simply a reflection of who we are individually.”

Tickets

Wayne Theatre Box Office Hours

Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One hour before all performances

521 West Main Street

Waynesboro VA 22980

540-943-9999

Online ticketing ends three hours before scheduled performances. After that time, remaining tickets will be available at the box office one hour before show time.