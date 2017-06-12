 jump to example.com

Velvet Caravan coming to the Wayne on Saturday

Published Monday, Jun. 12, 2017, 9:41 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Velvet Caravan is bringing its unorthodox, high-energy musical stylings to the Wayne Theatre for a show on Saturday, June 17.

velvet caravanTickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $30.

Based in Savannah, Ga., Velvet Caravan weaves thick threads of Latin and gypsy music into acoustic swing jazz. The quintet of guitar, violin, standup bass, percussion and keyboards (including accordion) has, over the past few years, emerged as one of the shining lights of Savannah’s burgeoning music scene.

In that time, the band has grown from a somewhat informal instrumental combo which routinely drew enthusiastic and loyal followers at raucous restaurant and bar gigs to a respected and admired touring act that’s as comfortable in an attentive listening room or large concert hall as they are in a crowded nightclub.

“We try to describe ourselves as a Gypsy Swing Band or Gypsy-Latin-Swing Band, or Gypsy-Tonk-Latin-Swing Band, or Southern-Gypsy-Tonk-Latin-Swing Band, or simply ‘European Redneck Music with a Classical Influence,’” explains the group’s co-founder, classically trained Venezuelan-born violinist Ricardo Ochoa.

“None of these styles are intentional,” adds Ochoa. “They’re simply a reflection of who we are individually.”

 

Tickets

Wayne Theatre Box Office Hours
Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
One hour before all performances
521 West Main Street
Waynesboro VA 22980
540-943-9999
Online ticketing ends three hours before scheduled performances. After that time, remaining tickets will be available at the box office one hour before show time.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Flying Squirrels merchandise sales in Top 25
Shumate named Director of Broadcasting at Duke
25 Years in the Studio exhibit opening at Beverley Street Studio School
Twenty members of faculty, staff retire from W&L
Dairy Road Bridge replacement update
Squirrels drop series finale: Streak snapped at four
Four-run outburst fuels 5-2 Lynchburg win
P-Nats take series from Down East with 5-2 win
Shenandoah National Park announces Fee Free Day on June 17 in honor of Park Neighbor Day
Shenandoah’s 2017 Graybeal-Gowen Poetry Prize winner announced
Shenandoah University selected for CIC Intergenerational Connections Grant
Transportation institute researcher receives national award for safety engineering excellence
Ken Plum: Starting anew
Dinner Diva: Diet-friendly snack ideas and restaurant tips
Lime Kiln Theater presents Steep Canyon Rangers
Turks top Braves, 11-7
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 