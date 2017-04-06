Vein disorders focus of Wayne Theatre speaker series

A talk on vein disorders from an Augusta Health cardiologist highlights the Tuesday, April 18 installment of the Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series.

Dr. Kenneth Sternberg, an interventional cardiologist with the Augusta Health Heart & Vascular Center, will present a talk titled Go With The Flow: Vein Disease symptoms and treatments.

Admission to the talk, sponsored by Augusta Health, is free.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Augusta Health to bring information on medical issues to the public through the Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Vein disorders rank among the most common chronic conditions in North America. In fact, by the age of 50, nearly 40 percent of women and 20 percent of men have significant leg vein problems. Most often, vein issues are associated with varicose veins, which often mark the start of a progressive medical condition.

When left untreated, venous disease can lead to chronic venous insuffi­ciency, also called venous reflux, which can lead to serious, life-altering conditions. Venous reflux occurs when leg vein valves that allow blood to flow upwards to the heart no longer function.

“It’s painless and the patient walks home after­ward,” said Dr. Sternberg. “Patients with large varicose veins see cosmetic improvement, but far more importantly, serious medical consequences are resolved.”

Sternberg said the goal for the presentation is to help those attending to better understand the cause and effect of vein disease, learn if or when it’s time to discuss symptoms associated with vein disorders and learn about a non-invasive, painless, state-of-the-art procedure performed at Augusta Health Heart & Vascular Center that can resolve the disease in about one hour.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.