VDOT: Snow, ice tonight on roads in Shenandoah Valley

Light snowfall continues to create slick driving conditions on many roads in the Shenandoah Valley. Most areas have received a half-inch to two inches of snow as of mid-day Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens tonight and early Thursday morning, so motorists should be alert for icy patches due to re-freezing.

The Virginia Department of Transportation pre-treated interstates and primary roads on Monday throughout the Staunton District. Crews continue to work around the clock to plow or treat roadways as needed.

Here are the road conditions as of 11:00 a.m. on January 17 in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor condition in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Minor condition in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Interstate 66 – Clear in Warren County.

– Clear in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Minor condition in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Clear in Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

– Minor condition in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Clear in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Primary roads – Minor condition in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear in Shenandoah and Warren counties.

– Minor condition in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear in Shenandoah and Warren counties. Secondary roads – Moderate condition in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Page and Shenandoah counties. Minor condition in Bath, Highland, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

