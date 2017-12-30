VDOT: Motorists should be aware of possibility of overnight refreeze

Roads in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District are mostly clear. Drivers may encounter some isolated patches of snow and ice.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to be in the teens. Any moisture left on the road surface is likely to refreeze. Crews will be on duty to respond to reports of slippery conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to limit unnecessary trips. Drivers who plan to travel should check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools and use caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and other areas prone to freezing.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.