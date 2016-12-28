VDOT: Icy roads possible in Shenandoah Valley in pre-dawn hours Thursday

There is the possibility of freezing rain or ice in some areas of the Shenandoah Valley region in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

Some areas may experience light snow later in the day. Temperatures that are near the freezing mark, bring the possibility of black ice or icy patches, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and ramps.

No driving should occur in areas where the road is covered with ice. As a general rule to use, if ice is covering steps, walkways and driveways and it is hard to stand-up without falling or slipping, chances are good vehicles on the road will slip and slide on icy roadways making for extremely dangerous conditions. Wait for road conditions to improve before heading out and keep informed by monitoring the weather or checking 511virginia.org.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will monitor and treat roads.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.