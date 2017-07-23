 jump to example.com

VBL: Turks, Generals battle for second place in South tonight

Published Sunday, Jul. 23, 2017, 12:09 pm

The Harrisonburg Turks (19-18) will face off against the Waynesboro Generals (20-19) in a battle for second place tonight. The Generals are 3-7 in their last 10 games, while the Turks just came off a six-game win streak and are 6-4 in their last 10. First pitch at Kate Collins Field is scheduled for 7pm.

waynesboro generals harrisonburg turksProbable starter for the Turks tonight is Matt Young (2-1). The probable starter for the Generals was unavailable.

Last night the Turks fell to the Charlottesville TomSox (28-10) 6-1. The Turks really struggled to find any hits, only having four, while the TomSox had 10. Three costly errors as well really hurt the Turks.

Ty Andrus led the way for the Turks, having half their hits as a part of a 2-for-4 performance. Brendan Venter was the only one to tally a RBI, going 1-for-3. Michael Wielansky had a very strong performance for the TomSox, being just a single away from hitting the cycle as a part of a 3-for-5 performance. He tallied up three RBI and two runs to lead the TomSox. Ari Sechopoulos also had a good game for Charlottesville, going 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Chris Farish (1-1) took the loss, which was his first on the season. He worked 6.0 innnings and allowed two earned on seven hits but did strike out six. Drew Loepprich (4-0) remained undefeated on his record, tallying up his fourth decision on the season. He worked 2.0 innings and only allowed just two hits.

Harrisonburg is on the road at Strasburg (18-18) tomorrow night. First pitch at First Bank Park is scheduled for 7pm.

 

Other games tonight:

  • New Market @ Front Royal – 7pm
  • Purcellville @ Strasburg – 7pm
  • Woodstock @ Winchester – 7pm
