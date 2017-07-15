 jump to example.com

VBL shuts out SCBL to open Southern Collegiate Showcase

Published Saturday, Jul. 15, 2017, 8:49 pm

The VBL took a perfect game into the fifth inning and pitched a shutout to open the Southern Collegiate Showcase, defeating the Southern Collegiate Baseball League 6-0.

valley leagueStarting pitcher Deacon Medders was perfect into the third inning, getting six outs on just 17 pitches (13 strikes), but a rain delay at that point forced an early end to his outing.

Purcellville’s Thomas Sutera came in and got the next eight batters before Kitt Capell finally reached on a single, despite a valiant effort from third baseman Brendan Venter to dive and nearly get up in time to make the throw.

Cody Wilson led the VBL offense with three RBIs, while Ty Andrus was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Valley jumped all over their opponents in the top of the first, leading off with an Andrus double. Wilson knocked him in and Brandon Quaranta’s sacrifice fly plated Jay Charleston for an early 2-0 lead.

The VBL also led off the second with a hit, as Cash Gladfelter singled and then stole two bags. He was stranded at third however.

The Valley stranded the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, but did get another run across as catcher Michael Higgins walked home.

The SCBL loaded the bases for a second time on the day in the bottom of the seventh. Current Tom Sox pitcher Rick Spiers got a flyout from former Charlottesville player Dupree Hart to end the threat however.

Wilson reached on an error in the eighth inning, with two more VBL runners coming home. Quaranta singled in Luc Lipcius to make it 6-0.

