VBL Roundup: Turks beat ‘Jacks

Published Monday, Jul. 3, 2017, 10:55 pm

The entire Harrisonburg Turks (12-14) lineup gets at least a base-hit to beat the Covington Lumberjacks (7-18) 9-6. Nick DiPonzio and Brendan Venter led the way for the Turks to lead them to three wins in a row heading into Independence Day. DiPonzio went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run. Venter went 2-for-5 with a RBI.

Elliot Cary arrived last night from the Oregon State Beavers. He made his first start in center field for the Turks and went 1-for-2 with a run and a RBI. Austin Embler had a good performance, going 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run as well. Mason Studstill, who is 4-0 pitching this season, went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run with his bat. Ryan Alvarez and Bruce Strickland both went 3-for-5 for the Lumberjacks with two runs scored. Alvarez had two RBI and Strickland had three.

Cade Bullinger (1-0) got his first decision of the season. He pitched 4.0 innings and only allowed one earned on two hits and added five strikeouts. Francisco Fernandez (0-2) took his second loss of the season for the Lumberjacks, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up three earned on four hits and struck out four. Chris Farish earned his second save of the season for the Turks.

The Turks are idle on the 4th. They are back on the road to play Winchester (10-14), who they just beat Sundaynight. They will be looking to extend their win-streak to four games. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm. Probable starter for the Turks is Matt Young (0-1) and Kyle Fulton (0-1) for the Royals. Both pitchers are looking for their first decisions of the season.

 

 

Generals roll, 11-4

Joseph Bellini and Joe Vranesh each went deep for Waynesboro to power the Generals to an 11-4 win at Purcellville Monday night.

Blake Goldsberry (2-2, 3.20 ERA) picked up the win for Waynesboro (15-9), giving up a run on three hits in six innings of work.

The Generals are 3.5 games out of first place in the South Division.

Purcellville (15-10) remains a game up on Front Royal in the North Division.

