Valley Playhouse to perform critically-acclaimed ‘Agnes of God’

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s community Valley Playhouse will premiere the riveting Broadway and film hit “Agnes of God” at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater this October 12-15 and 19-22.

“Agnes of God” follows court-appointed psychiatrist Dr. Martha Livingstone as she is summoned to a convent to assess the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. John Pielmeier’s intense stage play was inspired by true trial events in 1970s Rochester, NY and led to the publication of the novel Unholy Child by journalist Catherine Breslin. Pielmeier’s theatrical production has been featured both on- and off-Broadway and earned actress Amanda Plummer a 1982 Tony Award for her portrayal of Sister Agnes.

Valley Playhouse’s production of “Agnes of God” is directed by JMU professor emeritus Tom Arthur and features actresses Jennifer Murch, Kathleen Wynn Holter, and Emma Leweke in the three-woman cast.

Performances of “Agnes of God” take place at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater October 12-14 and 19-21 at 7:30 PM and October 15 and 22 at 3:00 PM. Adult tickets are $12 advance, $14 at door; senior tickets are $10 advance, $12 at door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.