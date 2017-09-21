 jump to example.com

Valley Playhouse to perform critically-acclaimed ‘Agnes of God’

Published Thursday, Sep. 21, 2017, 12:02 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s community Valley Playhouse will premiere the riveting Broadway and film hit “Agnes of God” at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater this October 12-15 and 19-22. 

court square theatre“Agnes of God” follows court-appointed psychiatrist Dr. Martha Livingstone as she is summoned to a convent to assess the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. John Pielmeier’s intense stage play was inspired by true trial events in 1970s Rochester, NY and led to the publication of the novel Unholy Child by journalist Catherine Breslin. Pielmeier’s theatrical production has been featured both on- and off-Broadway and earned actress Amanda Plummer a 1982 Tony Award for her portrayal of Sister Agnes.

Valley Playhouse’s production of “Agnes of God” is directed by JMU professor emeritus Tom Arthur and features actresses Jennifer Murch, Kathleen Wynn Holter, and Emma Leweke in the three-woman cast.

Performances of “Agnes of God” take place at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater October 12-14 and 19-21 at 7:30 PM and October 15 and 22 at 3:00 PM. Adult tickets are $12 advance, $14 at door; senior tickets are $10 advance, $12 at door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

Another new poll gives Northam big lead in Virginia governor race

One Virginia governor race poll released yesterday had Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie tied.

Poll: Trump unpopular in Virginia

President Donald Trump is well under water among Virginia voters, according to new poll results released by the University of Mary Washington.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Virginia Chili, Blues n' Brews Festival set for Saturday

The Virginia Chili, Blues n' Brews Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday in Downtown Waynesboro.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

UVA alum Chris Long to donate first six NFL game checks to fund scholarships

The Chris Long Foundation announced today that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will donate his first six game checks of the 2017 NFL season to fund two scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

Game Preview: UVA has a chance at Boise State

Vegas and the ESPN Power Index don’t give UVA much of a chance to win at Boise State on Friday night.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: First look at UVA-Boise State

Chris Graham and Scott German take a first look at the UVA-Boise State game set for Friday night.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

   
Recent Posts
Ken Plum: Never armed enough!
Legal historian Al Brophy to speak on debating slavery at Washington College
Non-profit awards scholarships to Virginia high school students
Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race
United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount
McAuliffe, partners launch new transit services on I-66
CTB awards two roads contracts totaling $18.7 million
Richmond Symphony to perform at Bridgewater College Sept. 30
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Libertarian gubernatorial nominee Cliff Hyra
Northam campaign to air new TV ad: ‘Enron Ed’
Army research grant could employ physics theory to control epidemics, understand brain
Report: 10 million meal increase in statewide school breakfast program
Early look at 2018: Kaine with big leads over potential GOP rivals in poll
Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival set for Saturday
Kroger announces Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan
Virginia Festival of the Book announces 2018 headliners
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 