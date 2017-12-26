UVA College of Arts & Sciences presents: The Engagements Lecture Series featuring Danielle Allen

The University of Virginia’s College of Arts & Sciences will return to The Paramount Theater on February 1, at 7 p.m. for the Engagement Lecture Series featuring author and Harvard Professor Danielle Allen.

A compelling analyst of history and contemporary events and a leader in higher education, Allen is currently Director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University as well as Professor in Harvard’s Department of Government and Graduate School of Education. Before joining Harvard, she was UPS Foundation Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, the first African American faculty member to be appointed to the Institute that was Einstein’s home for two decades. She is also a contributing columnist for the Washington Post.

Tickets for this event are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, by calling The Paramount Theater’s Box Office at 434-979-1333, or in person Monday-Friday from 10AM-2PM at 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Thank you to the University of Virginia’s College of Arts and Sciences, who have generously underwritten this event to make possible the $2.00 ticket price for community members.

Details

WHO: The University of Virginia’s College of Arts & Sciences

WHAT: The Engagements Lecture Series featuring Danielle Allen

WHEN: Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:00PM

WHERE: The Paramount Theater, Charlottesville, VA

Tickets: $2.00

Reserve online: click here