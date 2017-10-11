UVA baseball opens fall exhibition schedule Thursday

The UVA baseball team’s 2017-18 fall exhibition schedule begins Thursday (Oct. 12) with a 3 p.m. contest against the Ontario Blue Jays at Davenport Field. Admission is free.

Free parking is available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Davenport Field, fans must enter the complex through the main gate at Davenport Field/Klöckner Stadium and use the entry point to Davenport Field along the third-base line. Concessions also will be available.

The Cavaliers travel to Cary, N.C., on Sunday (Oct. 15) for an exhibition game against Davidson at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. Admission is $10 for the game against Davidson. Gates for this game will open at 1 p.m. and patrons will be limited to the Stadium field only.

Per NCAA regulations, the Cavaliers’ fall exhibition game with Davidson will count toward Virginia’s 56-game regular season for the 2018 season, but the outcome of the game will not be included in the Cavaliers’ win-loss record in 2018. UVA will play 55 regular-season games in the spring.

The Cavaliers’ annual intrasquad Orange and Blue World Series begins Oct. 19 and consists of seven games, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 5.

UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is entering his 15th season at the helm of the Virginia program and has led the Cavaliers to the second-most wins in Division I baseball over the last nine seasons with 423. UVA has made four trips to the College World Series in that span, including a pair of CWS Finals appearances and the Cavaliers’ NCAA Championship in 2015.

With 12 highly-touted newcomers to the program this year, the Cavaliers’ incoming recruiting class was ranked No. 12 nationally by Baseball America. Virginia returns 24 letterwinners from its 2017 team which went 43-16, UVA’s 11th 40-win season in O’Connor’s first 14 years.

Fall Exhibition Games

Thursday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. – Ontario Blue Jays

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. – vs. Davidson (USA Baseball National Training Complex, Cary, N.C.)

Orange & Blue World Series