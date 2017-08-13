 jump to example.com

Update on murder at Charlottesville rally

Published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:05 am

The Charlottesville Police Department continues to investigate the murder of a Charlottesville woman after a white supremacist rally on Saturday.

charlottesvilleHeather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of a three-vehicle collision initiated at 1:42 p.m. by James A. Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, a participant in the rally.

Fields, driving a Dodge Challenger, entered the intersection of 4th Street SE and East Water Street at a high rate of speed, according to police and eyewitness accounts.

The Dodge rear-ended a sedan headed south on 4th Street, and the impact from that collision sent the sedan into a minivan in front of it that had slowed for a crowd of people crossing the intersection.

The vehicles were pushed into the crowd of pedestrians. Heyer was among 20 who were transported to area hospitals or treated at the scene for injuries. Heyer passed away at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Fields fled the scene, but was stopped and detained a short time later by Charlottesville Police.

Fields has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicated later Saturday that it will launch a federal civil-rights investigation into the incident.

