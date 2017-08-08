 jump to example.com

U.S. News & World Report ranks UVA as No. 1 hospital in Virginia

Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:23 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The 2017-2018 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” guide rates University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and honors 10 UVA specialties as among the best in the U.S. This is the second consecutive year UVA is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Virginia.

Six specialties are rated among the top 50 nationally:

Four specialties are recognized as “high performing,” rating among the top 10 percent nationally of their respective specialties:

In the U.S. News ratings of common procedures and conditions, UVA is rated “high performing” – the best possible rating – in six: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. The ratings are generally based on care received by inpatients ages 65 or older.

UVA Medical Center’s honors follow recognition in June from U.S. News for UVA Children’s Hospital, which has four specialties – cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, neonatology and orthopedics – ranked in the top 50 nationally in the publication’s 2017-2018 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

“We are pleased to see our physicians and team members across UVA recognized nationally for their commitment to providing the highest-quality care for our patients,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

The U.S. News rankings and ratings are based on multiple factors, such as patient safety, patient outcomes, advanced technologies and patient services, physician surveys and accreditations from outside groups that include the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Magnet recognition for nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UVA has received Magnet recognition and is an NCI-designated cancer center.

“These awards reflect the ongoing collaboration of our care teams to find ways to improve on our excellent, specialized care,” said Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VCU poll: Northam, Democrats hold leads in all three state races
Can I obtain financial assistance for a hearing aid?
William & Mary rolls to 103-59 win over Jamican U-21 Team
Interfaith consultant analyzes spiritual culture at Virginia Tech
Shenandoah National Park hosts Night Sky Festival, solar eclipse viewing
VCU to lead evaluation of new state-sponsored substance abuse treatment program
Avizia to expand healthcare IT operation in Fairfax County
How to tell it’s Farmers’ Market Week in Virginia
Centennial Century cycling event offers scenic Shenandoah Valley loops with 62, 31 and 5-mile options
Valley educators complete graduate certificate in restorative justice in education
Research slims down deep brain implants, potentially unlocking new treatment methods for neurological illnesses
VCU researcher awarded $1.7M to study interactions between doctors, black patients with diabetes
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Northam comments on marijuana decriminalization study
Orientation for new Waynesboro YMCA Swim Lesson Program set for Aug. 26
Waynesboro YMCA raising money for new pool steps
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 