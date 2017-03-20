 jump to example.com

Two-state heroin investigation nets 11 arrests

Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 9:40 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

policeA joint narcotics investigation by local and state law enforcement in Virginia and Maryland has resulted in the dismantling of a significant heroin trafficking ring operating throughout the National Capital Region. Eleven residents of Northern Virginia and Maryland remain behind bars on multiple counts related to illegal drug possession, distribution and racketeering.

The Alexandria Police Department Vice Narcotics Unit and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office initiated the narcotics investigation in March 2016 after investigating several heroin overdoses in the City of Alexandria. On the morning of March 11, 2017, eight search warrants were executed at residences in the City of Alexandria, Prince William County, Fairfax County and Prince Georges County, Md.

Saturday’s operation resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects and the seizures of 10 firearms, several vehicles, more than 400 grams of heroin, 330 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of PCP, 7 pounds of marijuana and $18,000 in U.S. currency.

The following eleven individuals were arrested on the following charges:

  •  Anthony D. Terry, 57, of Dumfries                               PWID heroin, conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin
  • Robert E. Hunt, 54, of Alexandria                                Three counts of Distribution of heroin
  • Gregory Taylor, 43, of Ft Washington, Md.                 Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Tyrone Washington, 37, of Ft Washington, Md.        Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Tony S. Mann, 55, of Alexandria                                  Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Albert B. Taylor, 60, of Alexandria                                Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Tony D. Smith, 31, of Woodbridge                                Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Jaqueline D. McBride, 61, of Fairfax County              Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Richard C. Williams Jr., 63, of Alexandria                   Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Dwayne Mann, 56, of Alexandria                                  Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin
  • Ronald Morton 39, of Clinton, Md.                               Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

“Fighting heroin and opioid abuse has been one of my top priorities as attorney general, and the cooperation and collaboration in this case shows that Northern Virginia shares that commitment,” explained Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, “Enforcement is an important part of our comprehensive strategy, alongside robust prevention, education, and treatment resources for those who are battling addiction or may be at risk of abusing heroin or prescription drugs. I’m proud to be part of the team that has broken up this well-financed, well-organized trafficking operation that was putting Virginians and Virginia communities at risk.”

“With the ruthless impact heroin has had on our communities across the Commonwealth, investigations like this are vital for residents to be empowered take back their neighborhoods from drug trafficking organizations,” said Lt. Colonel Gary Settle, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “And we – local and state law enforcement across the National Capital Region – will continue our efforts to aggressively pursue and dismantle these types of illegal drug networks.”

“This investigation makes me proud to be part of such a dedicated team of professionals,” said Lieutenant Michael Kochis, Commander of the Alexandria Police Department Vice Narcotics Section, “My detectives and their counterparts with the Virginia State Police have worked tirelessly over the past year to shut this entire criminal organization down. I am proud of their work to reduce the impact that heroin has on our communities.”

The Alexandria Police Department and Virginia State Police thank the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for their assistance during the investigation. The Maryland State Police, Prince Georges County Police Department, Md. and the Prince Georges County State’s Attorney’s Office, Md. assisted with the search warrants and arrests in Maryland. Additional arrests and charges are pending.

The cases will be prosecuted jointly by the City of Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney and Office of the Virginia Attorney General.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
10 things you wanted to know about reverse mortgages
OnStage Augusta presents Tenore
Cole Bockenfeld: Support single parents in Virginia
Dominion Solar for Schools program expanding
Liberty plates season-high for runs in 14-2 victory over High Point
Challenges facing nation’s greatest library focus of Augusta County Historical Society talk
400-plus-year-old play makes Western Hemisphere debut at American Shakespeare Center
What Will Tony Do? UVA fans wailing, gnashing teeth over Bennett
A cappella groups to compete at April 8 Shenandoah Valley Sing-Off
VMI drops series finale at Elon, 8-3
JMU defeats UVA, advances in WNIT
#11 Clemson blitzes #10 UVA, 12-1, takes weekend series
Lime Kiln Theater announces 2017 Summer Concert Series
Pass it on: Without agriculture, we’d all starve
Sixth annual EMU Walk for Hope raises awareness for mental health
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 20-24
Gas prices flat in Mid-Atlantic
Staunton District Traffic Alert: March 20-24
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA basketball season wrap
Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett, Jack Salt on loss to Florida
Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky
High Point slips past Liberty, 7-4
Men’s lacrosse: No. 13 UVA falls in OT to No. 3 Notre Dame
Florida cruises past UVA, 65-39, advances to Sweet Sixteen
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 