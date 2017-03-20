Two-state heroin investigation nets 11 arrests

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

A joint narcotics investigation by local and state law enforcement in Virginia and Maryland has resulted in the dismantling of a significant heroin trafficking ring operating throughout the National Capital Region. Eleven residents of Northern Virginia and Maryland remain behind bars on multiple counts related to illegal drug possession, distribution and racketeering.

The Alexandria Police Department Vice Narcotics Unit and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office initiated the narcotics investigation in March 2016 after investigating several heroin overdoses in the City of Alexandria. On the morning of March 11, 2017, eight search warrants were executed at residences in the City of Alexandria, Prince William County, Fairfax County and Prince Georges County, Md.

Saturday’s operation resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects and the seizures of 10 firearms, several vehicles, more than 400 grams of heroin, 330 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of PCP, 7 pounds of marijuana and $18,000 in U.S. currency.

The following eleven individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Anthony D. Terry, 57, of Dumfries PWID heroin, conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin

Robert E. Hunt, 54, of Alexandria Three counts of Distribution of heroin

Gregory Taylor, 43, of Ft Washington, Md. Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Tyrone Washington, 37, of Ft Washington, Md. Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Tony S. Mann, 55, of Alexandria Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Albert B. Taylor, 60, of Alexandria Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Tony D. Smith, 31, of Woodbridge Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Jaqueline D. McBride, 61, of Fairfax County Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Richard C. Williams Jr., 63, of Alexandria Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Dwayne Mann, 56, of Alexandria Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

Ronald Morton 39, of Clinton, Md. Racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin

“Fighting heroin and opioid abuse has been one of my top priorities as attorney general, and the cooperation and collaboration in this case shows that Northern Virginia shares that commitment,” explained Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, “Enforcement is an important part of our comprehensive strategy, alongside robust prevention, education, and treatment resources for those who are battling addiction or may be at risk of abusing heroin or prescription drugs. I’m proud to be part of the team that has broken up this well-financed, well-organized trafficking operation that was putting Virginians and Virginia communities at risk.”

“With the ruthless impact heroin has had on our communities across the Commonwealth, investigations like this are vital for residents to be empowered take back their neighborhoods from drug trafficking organizations,” said Lt. Colonel Gary Settle, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “And we – local and state law enforcement across the National Capital Region – will continue our efforts to aggressively pursue and dismantle these types of illegal drug networks.”

“This investigation makes me proud to be part of such a dedicated team of professionals,” said Lieutenant Michael Kochis, Commander of the Alexandria Police Department Vice Narcotics Section, “My detectives and their counterparts with the Virginia State Police have worked tirelessly over the past year to shut this entire criminal organization down. I am proud of their work to reduce the impact that heroin has on our communities.”

The Alexandria Police Department and Virginia State Police thank the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for their assistance during the investigation. The Maryland State Police, Prince Georges County Police Department, Md. and the Prince Georges County State’s Attorney’s Office, Md. assisted with the search warrants and arrests in Maryland. Additional arrests and charges are pending.

The cases will be prosecuted jointly by the City of Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney and Office of the Virginia Attorney General.