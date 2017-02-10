Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with the non-fatal, officer-involved shooting at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81 that occurred Sunday (Feb. 5, 2017) evening.

The incident began with a suspicious person call to the Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division about two individuals at the southbound Interstate 81 Rest Area at the 232 mile marker in Augusta County. The male subjects were making comments that alarmed another motorist who had also stopped out at the Rest Area.

A Virginia State Police trooper responded to the Rest Area at 9:46 p.m., Sunday. He approached the two adult males at their vehicle and during the course of talking with them, one of the male subjects fled on foot.

The male subject, Shaun A. Riley, 34, of Elkton, Va., ran across the southbound lanes, through the median and across to the northbound Rest Area. The trooper ran after Riley on foot. The trooper encountered Riley at the fence line behind the Rest Area. Riley then pulled out a knife and advanced on the trooper. Riley was subsequently shot.

Riley was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville where he continues to be treated for serious injuries. On Feb. 9, 2017, Virginia State Police charged Riley with one felony count of attempted malicious wounding of a police officer.

The second male subject, Jason P. Hess, 34, of Bluefield, Va., was detained at the southbound Rest Area by State Police for questioning. Further investigation by state police led to Hess being charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

The trooper was not injured in the incident. In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.