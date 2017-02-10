 jump to example.com

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

Published Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 4:39 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

augusta countyA second individual has been charged in connection with the non-fatal, officer-involved shooting at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81 that occurred Sunday (Feb. 5, 2017) evening.

The incident began with a suspicious person call to the Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division about two individuals at the southbound Interstate 81 Rest Area at the 232 mile marker in Augusta County. The male subjects were making comments that alarmed another motorist who had also stopped out at the Rest Area.

A Virginia State Police trooper responded to the Rest Area at 9:46 p.m., Sunday. He approached the two adult males at their vehicle and during the course of talking with them, one of the male subjects fled on foot.

The male subject, Shaun A. Riley, 34, of Elkton, Va., ran across the southbound lanes, through the median and across to the northbound Rest Area. The trooper ran after Riley on foot. The trooper encountered Riley at the fence line behind the Rest Area. Riley then pulled out a knife and advanced on the trooper. Riley was subsequently shot.

Riley was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville where he continues to be treated for serious injuries. On Feb. 9, 2017, Virginia State Police charged Riley with one felony count of attempted malicious wounding of a police officer.

The second male subject, Jason P. Hess, 34, of Bluefield, Va., was detained at the southbound Rest Area by State Police for questioning. Further investigation by state police led to Hess being charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

The trooper was not injured in the incident. In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

Chris Graham: Three ways to stretch a small business marketing budget

Your small business didn’t have money for a splashy Super Bowl ad. Bummer!

‘A Bitter End’: The print newspaper faces day of reckoning

“A Bitter End,” read the headline of an early edition of Monday’s Boston Globe, delivered to newspaper subscribers in Florida.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 