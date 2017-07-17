 jump to example.com

Turks rally late, stun New Market

Published Monday, Jul. 17, 2017, 12:20 am

Another 6+ run come back eighth inning by the Harrisonburg Turks (17-17) spring them to a .500 record for the first time since they were 1-1 on the season and down New Market (19-15) 7-5. Bryan Arias started off the inning with a single and Elliott Cary follows up with a double to electrify the Turks offense who had been getting plenty of hits but couldn’t manage to add on to their lone run of the game until the eighth.

Joe Lytle had a good game, going 3-for-5 at the plate and adding a RBI. Austin Embler also did well last night. He went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run. Arias ended up going 2-for-5 and also had a RBI and a run. Jacob Rhinesmith led the Rebels with his bat, going 3-for-5 and scoring two runs. Nick Barber went 2-for-5 with a RBI.

Thomas Durant (2-2) takes the loss in the contest, after getting a win against the Turks just a few nights ago. He gave up four runs on two hits in 0.2 innings pitched, although none of the runs were earned. Cade Bullinger (2-0) gets his second decision of the season, working 2.2 innings and allowing four hits and no runs. Zak Devermann earned his second save from the mound. He worked the last inning and only gave up one earned on two hits.

The Turks are idle until Wednesday, when they will be at the struggling Woodstock River Bandits (11-21), who sit last place in the North division. The Turks probable starter is Grant Stewart (0-2).

NEW       1 1 0  0 0 2 0 0 1                 5 11 2
HAR       0 0 1  0 0 0 0 6 x                 7 11 2

Luigs, Durant (8), Sylve (8), and Raines.
Gregory, Bullinger (7), Devermann (9), and Lytle.
W – Bullinger (2-0), L – Durant (2-2), S – Devermann (2)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com

