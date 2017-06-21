How does Trumpcare, Trump budget affect Virginia public schools?

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine released a district-by-district report on the importance of Medicaid to Virginia’s public schools and how the $1.3 trillion combined cuts to Medicaid in the Trump budget and the Republican health care plan – known as TrumpCare – would harm schools and the children who attend them.

In Virginia alone, for the most recent reporting school years, school districts received nearly $33 million in federal Medicaid funding for school-based services for students. Schools use Medicaid dollars to cover health-related services for eligible children and for services provided in a child’s special education plan under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act(IDEA).

The Trump Administration’s proposed cut to Medicaid would put these funds for Virginia schools in jeopardy. In Virginia, more than one million individuals, including 600,000 kids, rely on Medicaid for health care coverage. In schools, Medicaid dollars are used for both primary and preventive care such as vision and hearing screenings, diabetes and asthma diagnosis and management, occupational and physical therapy, nursing care, mental health evaluation and services, special education aides and instructors in classrooms, and other services and personnel provided to students with disabilities.

“In Virginia, our children and schools would be the largest demographic hurt by Republican plans to cut Medicaid as part of the TrumpCare bill,” Kaine said. “Sixty percent of those on Medicaid and CHIP in the Commonwealth are children, and I have heard from teachers, parents, and school officials who are terrified by what these cuts could mean for their students and their families. Medicaid enables many kids to go to school, plain and simple. It shocks me that some people say that cutting these programs would end a dependence on these programs, when these programs are the thing that allow our students to be independent and thrive in the classroom. We will, and should, be judged by how we treat our children and I will not cast aside the most vulnerable members of our society to give a tax break to the wealthy.”

On Monday, Kaine hosted a roundtable with parents, educators, school-based health-care providers, and school leaders at Albemarle High School in Charlottesville to discuss their concerns with the massive cuts to Medicaid proposed by Republicans. At the event, he heard from parents of children, including two with autism and cerebral palsy, who are able to access a high-quality education thanks to Medicaid funding as well as a special education teacher who was concerned about the impact of proposed cuts on the care she delivers to her students.

Below is the list of school districts across Virginia that received federal Medicaid funding for services provided to students. Find the full Federal Reimbursement for Medicaid Spending in Virginia School Districts report, here.

School Division[1] Federal Reimbursement2 Accomack County Public Schools $282,183.82 Albemarle County Public Schools $283,718.34 Alexandria City Public Schools $1,966,076.28 Alleghany County Public Schools $91,501.38 Amelia County Public Schools $1,268.22 Augusta County Public Schools $307,351.27 Bath County Public Schools $66,945.08 Bedford County Public Schools $160,192.13 Bland County Public Schools $13,080.70 Bristol City Public Schools $33,069.41 Buchanan County Public Schools $76,044.75 Buena Vista City Public Schools $60,319.97 Caroline County Public Schools $197,165.19 Carroll County Public Schools $148,285.22 Charlottesville City Public Schools $354,351.82 Chesapeake City Public Schools $526,684.79 Chesterfield County Public Schools $605,635.83 Clarke County Public Schools $963.92 Colonial Beach Public Schools $35,340.58 Colonial Heights City Public Schools $60,040.88 Covington City Public Schools $33,389.79 Craig County Public Schools $4,728.80 Culpeper County Public Schools $139,211.07 Cumberland County Public Schools $55,862.61 Danville City Public Schools $275,303.80 Dickenson County Public Schools $146,598.58 Dinwiddie County Public Schools $8,755.79 Essex County Public Schools $91,439.09 Fairfax County Public Schools $2,996,045.12 Fauquier County Public Schools $194,153.71 Floyd County Public Schools $131,144.48 Fluvanna County Public Schools $73,447.78 Franklin City Public Schools $99,579.29 Franklin County Public Schools $349,583.88 Frederick County Public Schools $160,998.63 Fredericksburg City Public Schools $168,490.31 Giles County Public Schools $62,092.82 Gloucester County Public Schools $244,296.96 Greene County Public Schools $101,480.48 Greensville County Public Schools $102,205.33 Halifax County Public Schools $313,803.19 Hampton City Public Schools $710,661.35 Hanover County Public Schools $733,756.88 Harrisonburg City Public Schools $314,954.26 Henrico County Public Schools $1,401,255.42 Henry County Public Schools $470,134.97 Hopewell City Public Schools $246,879.47 Isle of Wight County Public Schools $158,334.92 King and Queen County Public Schools $37,354.80 King George County Public Schools $256,744.19 King William County Public Schools $3,697.59 Lancaster County Public Schools $79,666.68 Lee County Public Schools $389,221.92 Loudoun County Public Schools $622,883.58 Louisa County Public Schools $206,990.83 Lynchburg City Public Schools $279,221.03 Madison County Public Schools $67,047.99 Manassas City Public Schools $578,414.79 Manassas Park City Public Schools $4,186.16 Martinsville City Public Schools $69,455.70 Mathews County Public Schools $66,216.64 Mecklenburg County Public Schools $247,407.56 Middlesex County Public Schools $5,382.77 Montgomery County Public Schools $377,473.71 Nelson County Public Schools $59,003.77 Newport News City Public Schools $219,200.51 Norfolk City Public Schools $1,809,799.36 Northampton County Public Schools $95,655.90 Northumberland County Public Schools $19,842.79 Norton City Public Schools $26,825.86 Orange County Public Schools $198,734.71 Page County Public Schools $128,372.01 Patrick County Public Schools $188,057.76 Petersburg City Public Schools $98,125.48 Pittsylvania County Public Schools $250,958.95 Poquoson City Public Schools $34,015.30 Portsmouth City Public Schools $617,709.37 Prince Edward County Public Schools $139,966.38 Prince William County Public Schools $1,382,231.06 Pulaski County Public Schools $99,947.18 Richmond City Public Schools $1,567,979.14 Richmond County Public Schools $28,855.91 Roanoke City Public Schools $427,970.16 Roanoke County Public Schools $214,279.55 Rockingham County Public Schools $426,694.00 Russell County Public Schools $222,784.57 Salem City Public Schools $87,854.62 Scott County Public Schools $293,432.57 Shenandoah County Public Schools $266,564.99 Smyth County Public Schools $175,346.90 Southampton County Public Schools $86,792.01 Spotsylvania County Public Schools $805,432.40 Stafford County Public Schools $814,879.66 Suffolk City Public Schools $333,319.22 Tazewell County Public Schools $156,900.88 Virginia Beach City Public Schools $1,608,596.97 Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind Staunton $164,824.50 Warren County Public Schools $167,666.41 Washington County Public Schools $322,572.84 Waynesboro City Public Schools $57,366.76 West Point Public Schools $21,183.12 Westmoreland County Public Schools $62,994.50 Winchester City Public Schools $94,826.94 Wise County Public Schools $307,437.83 Wythe County Public Schools $350,863.94 York County Public Schools $105,422.19 Total Federal Reimbursement to Virginia Schools $32,891,463.27