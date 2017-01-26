Trump administration on board with Atlantic Coast Pipeline?

The Washington Post and various media outlets have now reported that President Trump’s infrastructure proposal may include the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The pipeline, which was proposed in 2014, will carry fracked gas and cut through Virginia and West Virginia communities and private properties.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would result in 40.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, equal to more than 80 percent of the total carbon pollution from all of Virginia’s 177 stationary sources in the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2014 inventory of greenhouse gas emissions.

In response, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter Director Kate Addleson released the following statement:

“Once again, Donald Trump is looking to take credit for something he had no part of, only this time, it’s a dirty and dangerous project that will deliver pollution to our communities. There is no need for this project, and it is baffling to include an enormous 42-inch fracked gas pipeline in a proposal of general infrastructure projects. Clean energy investments would create more long-term career jobs in our communities throughout Virginia and wouldn’t require large swaths of private property to be taken through eminent domain.”

“Dominion Resources’ stranglehold on Virginia’s energy policy has been unacceptable for decades, and Dominion should not be given the opportunity to dictate our national energy policy as well.”