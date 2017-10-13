Tim Kaine comments on Trump Obamacare hack

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement today on President Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing reduction payments and destabilize the health care marketplace.

“It’s outrageous that an American President is deliberately raising health care costs on people across the country out of a blind opposition to the ACA. President Trump’s decision to end the CSR payments will cause families’ premiums to skyrocket and could drive insurers out of the marketplace, leaving Virginians with bigger bills and fewer insurance options. Combined with his order yesterday that tries to take us back to a system that discriminates against people with pre-existing conditions, women, and older Americans, President Trump is causing unneeded pain and anxiety for Virginia families. Congress should immediately pass a bill to undo the President’s damage and work on bipartisan solutions to improve health care for all Americans.”