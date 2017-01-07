Three injured in delayed chain-reaction crashes in Greene County

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

At 12:11 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Greene County. The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Preddy Creek Road.

Shortly after 12 p.m., Saturday (Jan. 7), a vehicle traveling downhill on Preddy Creek Road came through a sharp curve, ran off the road and overturned in the creek. Moments later, a second motorist came upon the crashed vehicle and assisted the driver and passenger out of the crashed vehicle. The two were transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Following this first crash, an SUV traveling downhill on Preddy Creek Road came through the same curve, lost control, and struck the second motorist’s parked vehicle. The SUV then ran off the road and overturned into the creek. The driver of the SUV was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Monticello Fire and Rescue is on scene and assisting State Police with the search and recovery efforts in the creek. The creek/stream is about 4 to 5 feet deep.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.