Three injured in delayed chain-reaction crashes in Greene County
Published Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, 4:24 pm
Front Page » Events » Three injured in delayed chain-reaction crashes in Greene County
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
At 12:11 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Greene County. The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Preddy Creek Road.
Shortly after 12 p.m., Saturday (Jan. 7), a vehicle traveling downhill on Preddy Creek Road came through a sharp curve, ran off the road and overturned in the creek. Moments later, a second motorist came upon the crashed vehicle and assisted the driver and passenger out of the crashed vehicle. The two were transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Following this first crash, an SUV traveling downhill on Preddy Creek Road came through the same curve, lost control, and struck the second motorist’s parked vehicle. The SUV then ran off the road and overturned into the creek. The driver of the SUV was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Monticello Fire and Rescue is on scene and assisting State Police with the search and recovery efforts in the creek. The creek/stream is about 4 to 5 feet deep.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion