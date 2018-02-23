Suspect at large in Staunton shooting

Staunton Police are seeking a man wanted in a shooting reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of South Sheets St. Orion Jeffrey Painter, 22, fled the scene of the 1:30 p.m. shooting before police arrived at the scene.

Melanie Wade, 37, was transported to Augusta Health for medical treatment.

A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for aggravated malicious wounding. Painter, a 6’0″, 220-pound white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, is considered armed and dangerous, and may be operating a silver Jeep Cherokee with Virginia license plate number VNT-8427.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.





