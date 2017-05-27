 jump to example.com

Suspect in custody in shooting of Virginia State Police special agent

Published Saturday, May. 27, 2017, 9:21 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A Richmond man is now in custody in the shooting death of a Virginia State Police special agent.

virginia state policeThe State Police and U.S. Marshals apprehended Travis A. Ball, 27, of Richmond, Va., at a residence in Northumberland County shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday (May 27). He was taken into custody without further incident. Ball is being held without bond on the arrest warrants obtained for him Friday night (May 26) of one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

Ball is charged with shooting Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter. Special Agent Walter succumbed to his injuries shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday (May 26) at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va.

Special Agent Walter was riding with a City of Richmond Police Officer as part of the ongoing City-State Partnership between agencies. At approximately 7:25 p.m., the Richmond Police Officer and Special Agent Walter observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The officer and special agent pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to initiate a conversation as part of a consensual encounter. As the Richmond Police Officer was talking with the driver, Special Agent Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball was running from the car on foot.

The Richmond Police Officer immediately called for medical assistance and ran to Special Agent Walter’s aid. The Richmond Officer was not injured in the shooting.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

A handgun was recovered at the scene near the Chevrolet Cobalt. The investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) Culpeper Field Office remains ongoing at this time.

Special Agent Walter was assigned to the Virginia State Police BCI Richmond Field Office’s Drug Enforcement Section and routinely partnered with the Richmond Police Department on investigative and patrol operatives.

Immediately following the shooting, a perimeter was established within the neighborhood for the safety of residents, preservation of the crime scene and to search for Ball. For the next 11 hours, law enforcement personnel from the Virginia State Police, Richmond Police, Henrico County Police, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, US Marshals Service, DEA and ATF conducted a widespread search effort throughout the Metro-Richmond region. Their investigative efforts and tips from the public ultimately led to Ball’s apprehension in the Northern Neck early Saturday morning.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Liberty football announces 2019 home opener with Syracuse
State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
#7 ETSU rallies past #9 VMI in thriller, 12-11
Squirrels drop opener in Harrisburg
Hillcats post another walk-off victory, 5-4
P-Nats split two
Record number of Memorial Day travelers face rising gas prices
Perriello announces Inclusive Virginia coalition
No. 2 seed Liberty season comes to shocking end
#10 Virginia cruises #14 Clemson, 10-2
Northam Virginia Votes to expand voting rights, increase government transparency
Warner, Kaine announce $5 million to advance engineering education at Virginia colleges
Truck drivers offer Memorial Day weekend safety tips
Virginia Department of Health awards hospitals with breastfeeding-friendly designation
How to distribute more efficiently and sell through social media
Tips for preventing summer illness, injury
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 