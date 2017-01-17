 jump to example.com

Suicide intervention training offered in February

Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 7:50 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

american foundation for suicide preventionThe American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) program on February 23-24 at the Salvation Army office in Waynesboro.

ASIST is the most widely used intervention skills training in the United States. It is a two-day intensive, interactive and practice-dominated course designed to help anyone recognize risk for suicide, intervene to prevent immediate harm and link persons at risk to the next level of care. Just as “CPR” skills make physical first aid possible, ASIST teaches the skills used in suicide prevention first aid.

“The ASIST training can be used to help a friend or family member or a stranger you may encounter who is in crisis,” said Crystal Graham, a board member for the Virginia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.”

ASIST is often used by people in a variety of school and community ‘gatekeepers’ or “front line” positions. It is suitable for all school-based student support staff, agency case workers, church youth workers, police/correctional/juvenile justice staff and foster care staff, clergy and all ‘natural helpers’ who work in the field of human service.

ASIST has been more recently used by ‘gatekeepers’ on college and university campuses. Participants often include a range of campus counselors and case managers, campus security, residence hall directors, campus ministry and any staff that provide direct service to others within the campus community.

Because of the generous support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this training will be offered at no cost to anyone interested in participating. ASIST is typically valued at $250. All training materials and meals will be provided through AFSP and funds raised at the Out of the Darkness Walk in Staunton.

“Building a suicide-safe community is important, and through trainings like ASIST, we are on step closer,” said Graham.

ASIST is offered quarterly through AFSP, Valley Community Services Board and Mental Health America Augusta. This two-day course will be taught by Christy Letsom and Jane Wiggins.

Space is limited. Because of the demand for seats, please register only if you are able to attend the full two days, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and are not “on-call” for other duties during that time.

Participants may request documentation for 14 hours of instruction. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for licensure are available.

For more information or to register, email Crystal Graham at crystalabbegraham@gmail.com. Provide your first and last name, email address, preferred phone contact number.

For more information on AFSP, visit www.afsp.org/virginia

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

Virginia in a box on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act

Be careful what you wish for, because Virginia Republicans got theirs, and seem to want to give it back.

Seven things to keep in mind about the U.S. economy in 2017

A new year has dawned, a new president is about to take office and many Americans are wondering how 2017 could affect their bottom line.

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 