Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Any sin in #19 UVA winning ugly?

Published Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 3:59 pm

chris graham uvaChris Graham and Scott German break down #19 UVA’s 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday in this installment of Street Knowledge.

 

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com and the co-host of “Viewpoints” on WVPT, will mark his 21st year in the media industry in 2016. An award-winning journalist and editor, Chris has also hosted local TV news programs, a syndicated sports talk show and served as the play-by-play announcer for a two-time championship winning summer college baseball team.

A 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, Chris is the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, Va., that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics and culture in Virginia.

With a degree in political science from UVA, Chris has covered Virginia politics actively since 1997, conducting interviews with governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, and political newsmakers including former Congressman Tom Perriello, UVA political-science professor Larry Sabato, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Other notable interview subjects have included author John Grisham, ESPN TV personality Dick Vitale, sportswriter and author John Feinstein, Weather Channel anchor Stephanie Abrams and musician Bruce Hornsby.

An author of five books, Chris also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a credentialed member of the press box and press row at UVA football, basketball and baseball games, covering the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and Virginia’s run to the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden in 2014, and also covering the UVA baseball team in the ACC Baseball Championship, Regionals and Super Regionals.

The former co-host of “ACC Nation,” a syndicated radio show that ran for four years, ending in 2007, Chris is currently a contributor to “The Mark Moses Show” on 95.9-The Fan in Melbourne, Fla., and “Country Club” with host Kris Neil on WKDW-900AM in Staunton, Va.

Inside the Numbers: #19 UVA flips the script in win at Clemson

UVA shot 58 percent from the floor and was 10-of-18 from three-point range, and yet the game at Clemson came down to the final two minutes.

#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

Capitol Square building to be named for civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns

The newly renovated building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns.

Game Notes: #19 UVA on the road at Clemson on Saturday

No. 19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) plays at Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kaine will vote against Tillerson for State, back Mattis for Defense

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

Street Knowledge: Is UVA ready for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff?

Chris Graham looks at the state of UVA football, with the clock ticking toward the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. Is three years enough time to get ready?

December revenue collections down from previous year

Governor McAuliffe announced today that December General Fund revenue fell 1.0 percent from December 2015 collections.

Wanda, Magic Honky Tonk Band headline LIVE @ the WAYNE

The return of Wanda Eaves Taylor and the debut of The Magic Honky Tonk Band will highlight the new LIVE @ the WAYNE on Friday, Jan. 27.

 
