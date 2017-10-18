Staunton Victim Witness Program receives facility dog from Canine Companions for Independence
As the director of the Staunton Victim Witness Program, Janet Balser has seen pain and horror through the eyes of physically and sexually abused children. Her compassion for them and her desire for justice has inspired her to find a new and less traumatizing way for these victims to speak out with help from a new four-legged friend.
Balser recently graduated from two weeks of training and received an assistance dog from Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that breeds, trains, and places assistance dogs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities.
Balser was matched with a Facility Dog named Murph, a 2-year-old lab/golden retriever cross, who responds to more than 40 advanced commands. Murph now works with Balser at the Staunton Victim Witness Program. Canine Companions’ facility dogs are expertly trained dogs that partner with a facilitator.
Murphs’ new job is to be at the side of an abused child or adult when they are giving recorded interviews that will be used in court. The dog will give support both before and after testifying.
Balser recently graduated after completing Team Training, a rigorous training session at Canine Companion’s Northeast Regional Center in Medford, N.Y. During Team Training, she learned all of Murphs’ commands and how to properly care for him. Team Training is an essential part of Canine Companion’s program because it gives the recipient an opportunity to learn how to work with and benefit from an assistance dog. The process consists of daily lectures, exams, practice, and public outings.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Canine Companions assistance dogs are provided free of charge thanks to the generosity of donors. Costs for each dog exceed $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and provide ongoing support.
About Canine Companions for Independence
Canine Companions for Independence is the largest non-profit provider of trained assistance dogs with six regional training centers across the country. Established in 1975, Canine Companions provides highly trained assistance dogs to children and adults with disabilities and is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. There is no charge for the dog, its training and on-going follow-up services. For more information, visit cci.org or call 1-800-572-BARK.
Discussion