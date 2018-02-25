Staunton Police seek suspect in Little Caesar’s robbery

Staunton Police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of the Little Caesar’s on West Beverley Street Saturday night.

The robbery was reported at 8:52 p.m. An employee told police an unknown black male demanded money before fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark baseball cap, dark pants, green bandana and blue rubber gloves. The male is approximately 5’8″ and about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.





