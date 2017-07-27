Staunton Police seek help finding missing senior adult

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Staunton Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult, Jacob Charles Higgs, of Staunton.

Higgs is a 72-year-old white male. He is approximately 5’11” tall, 160 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Higgs was last seen at 830 am on July 25, at 403 N. Coalter Street, Ritenour Nursing Home.

Contact the Staunton Police Department, at 540-332-3842, if you see Mr. Higgs or have any information regarding his whereabouts.