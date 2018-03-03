 jump to example.com
 

Staunton native participates in a navigation drill aboard USS Green Bay

Published Saturday, Mar. 3, 2018, 7:50 am

USS Green BayLt. j.g. Michael Radoiu, from Staunton, monitors the ship’s location on a voyage management system in the bridge of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a navigation drill.

Green Bay is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

Discussion