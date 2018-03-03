Staunton native participates in a navigation drill aboard USS Green Bay

Lt. j.g. Michael Radoiu, from Staunton, monitors the ship’s location on a voyage management system in the bridge of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a navigation drill.

Green Bay is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III/Released





