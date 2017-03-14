 jump to example.com

Statewide campaign encourages safe teen driving

Published Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017, 10:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaYouth of Virginia Speak Out and the Virginia State Police are encouraging high and middle schools across the state to participate in a safety campaign for youth and teens to encourage safe driving behaviors and passenger safety. The campaign, called “Arrive Alive,” focuses on the increased risk these age groups face during the spring and summer months and during prom and graduation season. The campaign is set to kick off on Monday, March 20 and runs through May 5.

Middle schools will focus their campaign efforts on how to be a safe passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist. High schools will focus on preventing such risky driving and passenger behaviors as driving distracted, speeding, driving with too many passengers, not wearing a seat belt, drowsy driving, underage drinking and driving, and joy riding or “cruising.”

Schools interested in participating in this exciting campaign, should contact Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator at 540-375-3596 or visit yovaso.org.  Registering is quick and simple, and will provide schools with free resources to promote safe driving, passenger safety, and traffic safety. The materials for middle schools will include: posters, tip cards, pledge banners, pencils, and sunglasses to promote passenger, pedestrian, and bike safety. High schools that register will receive: tip cards, prom/floral Arrive Alive cards, “What to do After a Crash” cards, posters, pledge banners, Text Later Live Longer Stickers, and sunglasses to promote safe driving and celebrating responsibly.

Arrive Alive is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and the Virginia State Police, and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Highway Safety Office. Other partners include Allstate, State Farm, the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education, a nonprofit charitable organization affiliated with AAA Mid-Atlantic, and WFXR Television.

YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools and middle schools.  Schools do not have to be a member of YOVASO to participate in the Arrive Alive campaign.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 