 jump to example.com

States pledge to meet the cyber threat

Published Saturday, Jul. 15, 2017, 9:26 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

National Governors Association Chair Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe kicked off the 2017 NGA Summer Meeting with a discussion on how states continue to develop strategies to thwart cyber threats.

newspaperOver the last year, Gov. McAuliffe has spearheaded an effort to strengthen state cybersecurity through Meet the Threat: States Confront the Cyber Challengehis NGA chair’s initiative.

“The goal of my initiative as NGA chair was to elevate the importance of cybersecurity on every governor’s agenda. To do that, we had to highlight why cybersecurity was more than just an information technology issue. I am proud that, throughout the last year, we have successfully engaged governors and their states on strengthening their cyber protocols and recognizing that cybersecurity is a technology issue, but it’s also a health issue, an education issue, a public safety issue, an economic issue and a democracy issue,” Gov. McAuliffe said.

Among the speakers joining him for the session were Matt Spence, partner at venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz; Chris Bream, chief technology officer at IT company Tanium; and Wes Kremer, vice president of defense contractor Raytheon and president of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems.

Gov. McAuliffe highlighted governors’ actions to boost cybersecurity defenses throughout the past year. “In New Mexico, Gov. Martinezsigned legislation clarifying when the National Guard can be used during cyber events,” he said. “In OregonGov. Brown signed an executive order to unify all cybersecurity efforts into one agency. Lastly, our incoming [NGA] chair, Gov. Sandoval, recently signed a bill to create a cyber defense center to lead all their cyber projects in Nevada.

“Since the launch of my initiative, more than 30 governors have signed an executive order, legislation or announced a cybersecurity initiative,” he continued, adding, “This has resulted in a dozen executive orders, 14 signed bills and 17 initiatives.”

Gov. McAuliffe also announced at the session that 38 governors across the country had signed on to a compact to improve state cybersecurity in which they pledged to enhance cybersecurity governance, prepare and defend their states from cybersecurity events and help grow the nation’s cyber workforce.

The work of Meet the Threat will live on, both in the Governor’s Guide to Cybersecurity, a comprehensive resource for state officials that outlines concrete steps they can take to bolster cybersecurity practices, and NGA’s Resource Center for State Cybersecurity, which Gov. McAuliffe co-chairs with Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Squirrels walk-off walk evens series
Potomac offense silent in 5-0 shutout to Salem
Blue Rocks win third straight from Hillcats in final inning
Dinner Diva: Indulge in summer’s sweetness
NOAA grant to help Virginia reduce impacts of storm flooding
It’s a great year for Virginia peaches
Virginia partners with SANS Institute to offer cyber challenge for students
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: 2017 #ACCKickoff wrap
Interview: North Carolina coach Larry Fedora at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Press Conference: North Carolina at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
UVA safety Quin Blanding named to Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List
Interview: Miami coach Mark Richt at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Press Conference: Miami at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Interview: Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Interview: Virginia Tech linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Interview: Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips at 2017 #ACCKickoff
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 