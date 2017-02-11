State Police ‘Trooper Bowl’ positive impact on road safety

While the Falcons and the Patriots faced off on the field last Sunday, Virginia State Police troopers were hard at work safeguarding Virginia highways from impaired and reckless drivers.

From Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 5) through Monday morning (Feb. 6), more than 2,500 traffic stops took place across the state. Troopers arrested 47 DUI drivers with the most arrests occurring in Northern Virginia. A total of 1,185 drivers were cited for speeding. Troopers also assisted 402 disabled motorists during the “Trooper Bowl” enforcement campaign. No fatal crashes were reported.

Division I – Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

DUI (Drugs or Alcohol) = 1

Traffic Crashes = 0

Speeding Violations = 129

Seatbelt Violations = 19

Motorist Assists = 82

Division II – Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

DUI (Drugs or Alcohol) = 10

Traffic Crashes = 9

Speeding Violations = 213

Seatbelt Violations = 18

Commercial Vehicle Stops = 23

(i.e. certification and log book checks, failure to maintain lane, aggressive driving)

Motorist Assists = 56

Division III – Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

DUI (Drugs or Alcohol) = 3

Traffic Crashes = 8

Speeding Violations = 128

Seatbelt Violations = 26

Motorist Assists = 15

Division IV – Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

DUI (Drugs or Alcohol) = 8

Traffic Crashes = 2

Speeding Violations = 237

Seatbelt Violations = 12

Motorist Assists = 54

Division V – Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

DUI (Drugs or Alcohol) = 7

Traffic Crashes = 4

Speeding Violations = 208

Seatbelt Violations = 9

Motorist Assists = 66

Division VI – Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

DUI (Drugs or Alcohol) = 7

Traffic Crashes = 9

Speeding Violations = 122

Seatbelt Violations = 19

Commercial Vehicle Stops = 5

(i.e. aggressive driving, failure to maintain lane and certification and log book checks)

Motorist Assists = 34

Division VII – Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)