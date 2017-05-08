 jump to example.com

State Police to honor fallen troopers

Published Monday, May. 8, 2017, 6:53 pm

The men and women of the Virginia State Police and their families will gather together Wednesday to honor those public safety professionals who have given the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

virginia state policeDuring the 2017 Virginia State Police Law Enforcement Memorial Service, special recognition will be given to Trooper Chad P. Dermyer, 37, who lost his life March 31, 2016, in the City of Richmond. The Honorable John W. Marshall, former Secretary of Public Safety, will provide the ceremony’s keynote address.

A poignant part of the service will be the unveiling and dedication of Trooper Dermyer’s portrait before his family and fellow troopers. Following the ceremony, Trooper Dermyer’s portrait will be hung in the Colonel C.W. Woodson Jr. Memorial Gallery located within the Virginia State Police Academy. The gallery already holds the portraits of the state police’s other 61 courageous men and women who died in the line-of-duty while serving the citizens of the Commonwealth.

On the afternoon of March 31, 2016, Trooper Dermyer was among a team of troopers and special agents conducting field practical operations at the bus terminal in the City of Richmond. As Trooper Dermyer approached a male subject in the terminal, the subject pulled out a firearm and began shooting the trooper at close range. Trooper Dermyer died later that afternoon.

The service will recognize all of the Department’s law enforcement professionals who have died in the line of duty, to include a special tribute to the following eight troopers in which 2017 marks a significant milestone:

  • 5 Years:          Trooper Andrew D. Fox                                              (2012 – Hanover Co.)
  • 10 Years:        Motorist Assistance Aide Horace A. Jarratt               (2007 – Interstate 95)
  • 15 Years:        Trooper C. Mark Cosslett                                           (2002 – Fairfax Co.)
  • 20 Years:        Sergeant (Ret.) Norman W. Hampton                       (1997 – Pawley’s Island, SC)
  • 30 Years:        Trooper Harry L. Henderson                                      (1987 – Warren Co.)
  • 30 Years:        Trooper Alexander M. Cochran, III                             (1987 – Fairfax Co.)
  • 55 Years:        Trooper Charles E. Morris                                          (1962 – Patrick Co.)
  • 75 Years:        Trooper William S. Tinsley                                          (1942 – Roanoke, VA)

*Year & Location of Death

Each tribute includes a single bell toll and an Honor Guard salute.

