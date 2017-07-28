Stable Craft Brewing signs on as presenting sponsor of Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival

The Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival will mark its 10th anniversary in 2017 with Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro as signature presenting sponsor.

“We are so thrilled to have Stable Craft Brewing as a signature presenting sponsor for the 10th Anniversary of Virginia Chili, Blues and Brews Festival. This multi-award winning festival has always been known as the best party in the Shenandoah Valley, and with the addition of Stable Craft Brewing, guests will be in for even more fun,” said Terry Short, the founder and organizer of the festival, a Waynesboro feature since its kickoff event in 2007.

This year’s Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 23, features musical performances by DuWayne Burnside, Sun Dried Opossum, The Bush League and Lorie Strother, in addition to a chili cook-off with more than $2,000 in prize money for the winning chefs.

The award-winning Stable Craft Brewing will highlight the selection of brews available to Festival-goers.

“Stable Craft is proud and honored to be a part of the Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival,” Stable Craft Brewing owner and founder Craig Nargi said. “This event is huge for the local tourism industry, with Waynesboro being such an important gateway for tourists visiting the Shenandoah Valley. We were also drawn to this event because of the charity aspect. Any time we can do something to benefit the kids, we try to find a way.”

Proceeds from the Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival benefit the Waynesboro Arts & Culture Initiative, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to making arts and cultural investments for the benefit of the City of Waynesboro.

Ongoing WACI-funded efforts include early intervention literacy projects, a science lab program at a city elementary school and one-on-one art instruction at the Shenandoah Valley Art Center.

Folks can head over to virginiachili.com right now and register to compete, become a food or product vendor, and of course buy tickets, including tickets for the exclusive and limited Bronco and Stallion VIP section.