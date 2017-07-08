 jump to example.com

Squirrels even series on Saturday

Published Saturday, Jul. 8, 2017, 11:39 pm

The Flying Squirrels (36-50) pounded out 14 hits in an 11-7 victory over Bowie (46-42) on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Dylan Davis homered and drove in a career-high tying five runs to lead the offensive attack. C.J. Hinojosa and K.C Hobson also added solo home runs to even the series at a game apiece. Tyler Cyr entered with the game on the line in the eighth inning and recorded the final five outs to earn his eleventh save of the year. Richmond will wrap up the series and the first half of the year on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsTyler Herb made his organizational debut on Saturday and fell behind 3-0 in the first inning. Bowie loaded the bases to begin the first before Garabez Rosa smacked a single into left field. D.J. Steward added a sacrifice fly and Aderlin Rodriguez grounded home a run. Herb walked the next batter Wynns, but struck out Jeff Kemp to end the lengthy inning. Bowie sent eight men to the plate in the first.

Richmond quickly rallied back from the early deficit, scoring two runs in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth. Dylan Davis fired up the offense with a two-run homer over the left center field wall in the second to pull the Squirrels to within one run, 3-2.

The Flying Squirrels prattled on for nine unanswered runs and chased Bowie starter Mathew Grimes in the third inning. C.J. Hinojosa opened the inning with a tomahawk home run over the right field wall. Hinojosa’s third home run of the year tied the game, 3-3. Grimes then loaded the bases and that allowed Davis to deliver again with a two-run single into center field. Jason Garcia was then called upon to end the inning with Richmond leading 6-3.

Grimes (3-8) lasted 2.1 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one in the loss.

Bowie’s Garcia did not fair much better, walking the bases loaded to begin the fourth inning. Brandon Bednar added a two-run single and Davis agin brought home aa run, this time on a sacrifice fly for a 9-3 advantage. Bednar collected three hits in the win.

Herb (1-0) rebounded form the rough first inning. The righty recorded a pair of double plays and lasted five innings in the victory. Herb struck out four and walked three. Herb benefited from a pair of double plays and the Squirrels turned five double plays in the contest.

After Bowie plated a pair of runs in the fifth, K.C. Hobson launched the Squirrels third home run of the game to start the sixth. Hobson’s deep blast over the right field wall gave Richmond a 10-5 lead

Carlos Alvarado worked the sixth and seventh inning without allowing a run and turned the ball over to Stephen Johnson. Johnson yielded a two-run home run and was replaced by Cyr with one out in the eighth.

